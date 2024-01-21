'Harry Potter' TV Show Still Happening, Big Update Revealed

More details have finally been released about the highly-anticipated Harry Potter series on Max. It was confirmed in April 2023 that the series would remain on Max after the streamer axed a chunk of its shows. Although it's been a while since fans have gotten an update, that won't be true anymore. According to Deadline, there have been a "marathon of pitches" from writers as they fight for the right to be able to adapt J.K. Rowling's books. A group of writers consisting of Martha Hillier, Kathleen Jordan, Tom Moran, and Michael Lesslie were chosen by Max to create pitches for the series.

Reportedly, the first round of pitch meetings recently happened, with the top choices moving on to the next round in the UK. It's certainly an unusual way to do pitches for a show, but considering the setting of Harry Potter and the likelihood that there's a good mix of both Americans and Brits on the team, it does make sense. Along with the multiple rounds of pitches, the outlet also says that it's possible more than one writer is chosen, as "Max is open to the possibility of developing more than one idea based on Harry Potter."

"We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way," Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content said in a statement when news of the Harry Potter series first broke. "Harry Potter is a cultural phenomenon, and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World. In partnership with Warner Bros. Television and J.K. Rowling, this new Max Original series will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years."

Even though pitches are still going through the process of being accepted or denied, there is an outline for the series. Since it will be "a decade-long," as Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav previously said, it will surely be interesting to see what finally comes out of it. Hopefully, more information will be released soon about the new series, but at least fans know that Max is definitely working on it, as sources shared that "the process is in its nascent stages." Slowly but surely, it's all coming together. Fans just have to be patient, like they're waiting for a letter from Hogwarts.