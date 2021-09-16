New ‘Harry Potter’ Series Adds Iconic British Actor

A brand new Harry Potter TV series is coming soon, and it has added a very iconic British actor as its host. Deadline reports that Hollywood legend Helen Mirren will serve as quizmaster of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, a competition series that will pit Harry Potter superfans against one another in a game of trivia. The show will be a four-part event that will end with one Potter-head walking away with the honorary title of House Cup champion.

“I knew someday I’d get a Harry Potter role, and I’m so pleased to take part in the 20-year film celebration,” said Mirren. “The films inspired such enchantment and wonder for so many of us, and it will be such a treat to reignite that magic for the countless fans who continue to revel in this spellbinding world.” In addition to Mirren, it’s reported that other special guests will turn up as well, though no specific names have been shared at this time. Hogwarts Tournament of Houses is set to begin tapping in late September and will debut in simulcast on Cartoon Network’s ACME Night and TBS later this year. It will also be available for streaming on HBO Max following its premiere.

Hogwarts Tournament of Houses is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, along with Warner Horizon. Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton of theoldschool also produce. “We’re creating an arena for the leagues of Harry Potter film fans to flex their knowledge of the Wizarding World,” said Tom Ascheim, who serves as President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, “and there’s no one better than Dame Helen Mirren to add some British grandeur to this event that will debut across our WarnerMedia brands and platforms.”

Based on the young adult novel series by J. K. Rowling, the Harry Potter film series debuted in 2001 and quickly became a massive success. In the span of 10 years, Warner Bros. released eight films: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011). Each of the films was a critical success, and collectlively earned more than $1 billion at the box office.