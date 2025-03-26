‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Eyes Another Cast Addition

The new Harry Potter series on Max has seemingly expanded its cast, and the new addition is for a beloved role.

According to Deadline, the adaptation is eyeing British actor-comedian Nick Frost to play half-giant Rubeus Hagrid.

As Hogwarts’ warm and friendly gamekeeper and groundskeeper, Hagrid eventually became the Care of Magical Creatures professor. The late Robbie Coltrane portrayed the character in all eight Harry Potter films. Frost’s supposed addition comes on the heels of reports that John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, and Paapa Essiedu are in talks or are set to also star in the upcoming series as Professor Albus Dumbledore, Professor Minerva McGonagall, and Professor Severus Snape, respectively.

(Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage)

“We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation,” HBO said in a statement. “As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

As of now, nothing is confirmed as HBO is keeping much of casting under wraps, at least for now. First announced in April 2023, the new Harry Potter show, which will be a Max Original, “will dive deep into each of the iconic books that fans have continued to enjoy for all of these years,” Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO & Max Content, said in a statement at the time. He assured fans it will be a “faithful adaptation” of J.K. Rowling’s beloved book series.

Frost can most recently be seen in Skeleton Crew, Black Cab, Get Away, Seize Them!, How to Date Billy Walsh, Timestalker, and Krazy House. He has a few other projects in the works, along with the possible Harry Potter series, including the highly-anticipated live-action How to Train Your Dragon film, among others.

It’s unknown when HBO will make the official cast announcements, but it already sounds like the show is landing some pretty big names. Although fans might still be a bit on the fence, understandably, it should be interesting to see how it really turns out when the untitled Harry Potter series eventually premieres. Not much is known about the exact plot or its 2026 premiere date, however, with more reported casting news coming out, it might not be long until concrete details are released. In the meantime, all eight Harry Potter movies are streaming on Peacock.