'Harry Potter' Movies Are Leaving HBO Max, and Subscribers Are Fuming

HBO Max has only been live for three months, and it's already starting to disappoint some viewers. That's because the latest news on Monday revealed that the streaming service would be dropping all eight Harry Potter films. The movies based on the best-selling books by J.K. Rowling will be removed from the network on Aug. 25.

The Harry Potter movies had been on the service since it first released, but fans will only have another five weeks to binge through the collection. While not known at the time, the company only had the streaming rights for the series for three movies as part of a deal NBCUniversal made in 2016 to secure the rights. It'll be difficult for HBO Max to replace the popularity of those films, but it'll attempt to do with the addition of five Batman movies, including the original movie and The Dark Knight. Other notable films being added into the library include Jojo Rabbit and Wedding Crashers.

With the popular series being taken off the streaming provider next month and no new home for the Harry Potter films revealed just yet, fans of the wizarding world were none too pleased. Here's a look at some of the reactions that poured in as news of the removal from HBO Max began to spread.