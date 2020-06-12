HBO Go Service Shut Down Following Confusing HBO Max Debut, and Users Are Still Confused
WarnerMedia finally admitted Friday that having three different streaming services under the HBO name has only caused more confusion, so one of them will have to go. HBO Go is being shut down completely in favor of HBO Max, while HBO Now will be rebranded to just HBO. HBO Max launched on May 27, and WarnerMedia has been criticized for not exactly making it clear what the difference was between the HBO platforms. Social media users are still confused by what all these changes mean.
On Friday, WarnerMedia issued a statement confirming it is "sunsetting" HBO Go by July 31. Those who were subscribed to HBO Go will now have access to HBO Max, which includes far more content than just HBO shows and movies. In addition, HBO Now is being renamed "HBO," which of course is already the name for the HBO channel. "Existing HBO NOW subscribers will have access to HBO through the rebranded HBO app on platforms where it remains available and through play.hbo.com," Friday's statement read. "HBO Max provides not only the robust offering of HBO but also a vast WarnerMedia library and acquired content and originals through a modern product."
HBO Now launched in 2015 as a streaming platform for anyone who wanted HBO content but did not want (or could not) subscribe to HBO through their satellite, television or Internet provider. In 2010, HBO Go was born to give traditional HBO subscribers a way to watch HBO content on mobile devices and computers while on the go. Traditional HBO subscribers already had access to HBO Max if they are subscribed through certain cable or satellite providers at no extra cost.
It's really simple, folks:
HBO Go --> HBO Max— Alex Zalben (@azalben) June 12, 2020
HBO Now --> HBO
HBO --> HBO Go
HBO Max --> wait hold on let me start over https://t.co/qyPjsQsDXc
While getting rid of one of the three streaming platforms will help ease some confusion, it could make it more inconvenient for some HBO subscribers. HBO Max is still not available on Roku or Amazon Fire TV, two of the most widely used devices for streaming platforms in the U.S. HBO Go was available for these two platforms, though. It is not clear when WarnerMedia is finally going to reach a deal with Roku and Amazon yet. As The Verge points out, Roku makes up almost 45% of the connected device video streaming market.prevnext
[Puts on top hat, moves cups around]
It couldn't be simpler! HBO Go a no-go so now no HBO Go; you'll now know HBO Now as "HBO" (no Go, no Now), but if you knew you had HBO Now you now have new HBO Max: HBO (née HBO Now) with MORE! And now you know! https://t.co/BKQHCo6wOl— Mike Trapp (@MikeWTrapp) June 12, 2020
Another part of this situation that still makes very little sense is why HBO Now needs to exist at all. Who is going to want a $14.99 service that has less content than another $14.99 service (HBO Max) that has more? HBO Now subscribers also get access to HBO Max, which has all HBO content plus more movies and shows in the WarnerMedia library, plus third-party licensed content. At this point, it would be easier for WarnerMedia to only keep HBO Max alive.prevnext
HBO needs to get their shit together. I downloaded HBO Go but meant to download HBO Now then when I finally downloaded HBO Now it defaulted to HBO Max which I guess is replacing HBO Now? Also pretty sure I’m paying for duplicate accounts.— Casey Neistat (@Casey) June 12, 2020
This whole confusion with HBO Go, HBO Max and HBO Now, reminds me of: pic.twitter.com/qhDS5AdjPn— Cynthia Ⓥ🐾 (@_cynthaquil) June 12, 2020
It’s really not that hard guys, HBO Go and HBO Now WERE HBOMax but now they’ll become simply: HBO. And of course HBOJinx and HBORift will combine with HBOKids and HBONoggin and will become HBONiteNite along with HBOGoblins and HBOHamSandwich https://t.co/hVx86SJPSV— Steve Zaragoza of The Valleyfolk (@stevezaragoza) June 12, 2020
I literally cannot figure this out— portrait of a katy in isolation (@yourfriendkaty) June 12, 2020