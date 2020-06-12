HBO Go Service Shut Down Following Confusing HBO Max Debut, and Users Are Still Confused

WarnerMedia finally admitted Friday that having three different streaming services under the HBO name has only caused more confusion, so one of them will have to go. HBO Go is being shut down completely in favor of HBO Max, while HBO Now will be rebranded to just HBO. HBO Max launched on May 27, and WarnerMedia has been criticized for not exactly making it clear what the difference was between the HBO platforms. Social media users are still confused by what all these changes mean.

On Friday, WarnerMedia issued a statement confirming it is "sunsetting" HBO Go by July 31. Those who were subscribed to HBO Go will now have access to HBO Max, which includes far more content than just HBO shows and movies. In addition, HBO Now is being renamed "HBO," which of course is already the name for the HBO channel. "Existing HBO NOW subscribers will have access to HBO through the rebranded HBO app on platforms where it remains available and through play.hbo.com," Friday's statement read. "HBO Max provides not only the robust offering of HBO but also a vast WarnerMedia library and acquired content and originals through a modern product."

HBO Now launched in 2015 as a streaming platform for anyone who wanted HBO content but did not want (or could not) subscribe to HBO through their satellite, television or Internet provider. In 2010, HBO Go was born to give traditional HBO subscribers a way to watch HBO content on mobile devices and computers while on the go. Traditional HBO subscribers already had access to HBO Max if they are subscribed through certain cable or satellite providers at no extra cost.