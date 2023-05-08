Bad Bunny Goes Through Table During Street Fight With Damian Priest at WWE Backlash

Bad Bunny continues to show he's all in with WWE. The 29-year-old rapper and singer battled WWE Superstar Damian Priest at Backlash in his homeland of Puerto Rico on Saturday. And during the match, Priest slammed Bunny through the table while the two were outside the ring. Bunny won the match, and the fans were impressed with how he looked.

"He loves the business," Priest told PEOPLE before the match. "He's a big fan. And he's treated it with respect. So, I know for him to come back now, he's not here promoting anything and he wants to be involved in the product, so I would imagine he's just as happy now as he was for his first match at WrestleMania. He was like a little kid, excited, and nervous, I remember that. It was awesome."

Bunny teamed up with Priest at WrestleMania 37 and defeated The Miz and John Morrison in a tag team match. He earned a lot of praise for his work in the ring, which is one of the reasons why he competed in a solo match against Priest over the weekend. Here's a look at Bunny going through a table and the reaction from fans.