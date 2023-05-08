Bad Bunny Goes Through Table During Street Fight With Damian Priest at WWE Backlash

By Brian Jones

Bad Bunny continues to show he's all in with WWE. The 29-year-old rapper and singer battled WWE Superstar Damian Priest at Backlash in his homeland of Puerto Rico on Saturday. And during the match, Priest slammed Bunny through the table while the two were outside the ring. Bunny won the match, and the fans were impressed with how he looked. 

"He loves the business," Priest told PEOPLE before the match. "He's a big fan. And he's treated it with respect. So, I know for him to come back now, he's not here promoting anything and he wants to be involved in the product, so I would imagine he's just as happy now as he was for his first match at WrestleMania. He was like a little kid, excited, and nervous, I remember that. It was awesome."  

Bunny teamed up with Priest at WrestleMania 37 and defeated The Miz and John Morrison in a tag team match. He earned a lot of praise for his work in the ring, which is one of the reasons why he competed in a solo match against Priest over the weekend. Here's a look at Bunny going through a table and the reaction from fans.

Going Through a Table

One fan said: "Mans was looking good doing it too. I'm loving this new breed of stars (a-listers at that) coming through and taking this shit seriously."

Another Look

One person joked: "You're supposed to set items on tables not slam people through them!"

Bad Bunny is Real

One person commented: "Bunny might be the headliner when he goes into the WWE HOF. He is living his dream."

Great Match

One fan replied: "I usually don't really care for wrestling anymore, but I saw highlights of that match and boy was I impressed. You could have told me Bad Bunny was a genuine pro wrestler and I would have believed it(seeing as I'm extremely out of date with pop culture as well)."

Much Respect

One person on YouTube wrote: "This was definitely one of the most entertaining matches I have witnessed in many years. And the return of Carlito and Savio Vega was just the icing on the cake."

Dedication

Another YouTuber wrote: "I normally despise WWE letting its wrestlers lose to celebrities, but Bad Bunny and Logan Paul have been tearing it up in the E as of late."

Much Love

And this person wrote on YouTube: "Never thought I would like this match, yet alone enjoy this, but I actually did. This is probably the best match for me in this PPV. Priest made Benito look like a star, and Benito put in a lot of work too. What a freaking awesome match, and the crowd made it so much better."

