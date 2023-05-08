Bad Bunny Goes Through Table During Street Fight With Damian Priest at WWE Backlash
Bad Bunny continues to show he's all in with WWE. The 29-year-old rapper and singer battled WWE Superstar Damian Priest at Backlash in his homeland of Puerto Rico on Saturday. And during the match, Priest slammed Bunny through the table while the two were outside the ring. Bunny won the match, and the fans were impressed with how he looked.
"He loves the business," Priest told PEOPLE before the match. "He's a big fan. And he's treated it with respect. So, I know for him to come back now, he's not here promoting anything and he wants to be involved in the product, so I would imagine he's just as happy now as he was for his first match at WrestleMania. He was like a little kid, excited, and nervous, I remember that. It was awesome."
Bunny teamed up with Priest at WrestleMania 37 and defeated The Miz and John Morrison in a tag team match. He earned a lot of praise for his work in the ring, which is one of the reasons why he competed in a solo match against Priest over the weekend. Here's a look at Bunny going through a table and the reaction from fans.
Bad Bunny the biggest artist in the world and he’s risking his body in WWE matches
He’s doing it for the love of the game pic.twitter.com/rKf9hYp9as— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) May 7, 2023
One fan said: "Mans was looking good doing it too. I'm loving this new breed of stars (a-listers at that) coming through and taking this shit seriously."
BAD BUNNY SLAMMED THROUGH A TABLE 🤯 @BRWrestling
(via @WWE)pic.twitter.com/xn516sw2yJ— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 7, 2023
One person joked: "You're supposed to set items on tables not slam people through them!"
Bad Bunny is real af for taking the Falcon Arrow through the table 🔥🔥😮💨 JESUS #wwebacklash pic.twitter.com/fkPiDnqYG6— Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) May 7, 2023
One person commented: "Bunny might be the headliner when he goes into the WWE HOF. He is living his dream."
Bad Bunny vs. Damien Priest was an absolute classic. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.
Bad Bunny was extremely impressive with his understanding of selling and psychology. He even took a table bump. Priest is an excellent worker, he really developed a chemistry with Bad Bunny to help…— Victor Taylor Perry (@wallflowerperry) May 7, 2023
One fan replied: "I usually don't really care for wrestling anymore, but I saw highlights of that match and boy was I impressed. You could have told me Bad Bunny was a genuine pro wrestler and I would have believed it(seeing as I'm extremely out of date with pop culture as well)."
A 3-time Grammy Award winner just took a Falcon Arrow off a road case through a table for the love of the game. Gotta respect Bad Bunny. #WWEBacklash— Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) May 7, 2023
One person on YouTube wrote: "This was definitely one of the most entertaining matches I have witnessed in many years. And the return of Carlito and Savio Vega was just the icing on the cake."
Bad Bunny didn’t have to take that table slam. Most downloaded artist in the world. Incredible entertainer #wwebacklash— Joe Rozansky (@joe_roe243) May 7, 2023
Another YouTuber wrote: "I normally despise WWE letting its wrestlers lose to celebrities, but Bad Bunny and Logan Paul have been tearing it up in the E as of late."
FALCON ARROW FROM TEN FEET IN THE AIR THROUGH THE TABLE TO BAD BUNNY
FOR THE LOVE OF THE GAME— Humble Wrestling (@WrestlingHumble) May 7, 2023
And this person wrote on YouTube: "Never thought I would like this match, yet alone enjoy this, but I actually did. This is probably the best match for me in this PPV. Priest made Benito look like a star, and Benito put in a lot of work too. What a freaking awesome match, and the crowd made it so much better."