AEW Champion MJF Receives Special Honor

All Elite Wrestling World Champion Maxwell Jacob Freidman just received a really big honor. Earlier this month, the town of Oyster Bay, Long Island presented MJF with the key to the city. It was also announced that April 5 will be known as "MJF Day" in the Long Island town.

"It meant everything to me to be from this place," MJF said, per Wrestling Inc. MJF was surprisingly humbled by the honor but was his usual self on Twitter as he implied he knew an honor like this could come for him. MJF won the AEW World title by beating Jon Moxley at Full Gear. Pro Wrestling Illustrated named MJF the Most Hated Wrestler of the Year in 2021 and 2022, and Wrestling Observer Newsletter named him Most Charismatic Wrestler in 2020 and 2022.

The charity subsection I give money to is the “Find larger mansions for long islanders fund”



Please help the rich get richer. https://t.co/xqROkj4GdV — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) April 3, 2023

When speaking to the TODAY show last year, MJF talked about his brash personality. "This is me 100% of the time, 365 days a year. It doesn't change. You can ask people in my industry — and people have — and then fans are like, 'Oh, these other people are just keeping up the ruse.' This is me," he said.

Before taking on Moxley for the world title, MJF talk about what he would bring to the table if he became champion. "I think what I bring is not just an absurd amount of awareness in platforms that we have not touched yet, what I also bring is stability," MJF said, per the New York Post. "Let's face it, this world title, it's crowned the greatest pro wrestlers in the world and the sport today, but it's also been jumbled a little bit recently.

"I feel now more than ever what AEW wrestling fans crave is stability. I am that. I've been that since Day 1. When my music hits, the reason the place goes absolutely insane is because they're fully aware they're about to get the perfect segment because that's what I do every time I walk through that curtain whether you love me or hate me. I deliver." MJF, 27, made his professional wrestling debut in 2015 and competed at Combat Zone Wrestling as well as Major League Wrestling before making the jump to AEW in 2019. In his career, MJF won the Combat Zone Wrestling World Championship and the Major League Wrestling World Middleweight Championship.