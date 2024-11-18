Beyoncé to Perform Halftime Show for Netflix’s First NFL Game

After performing at Super Bowl XLVII and Super Bowl XV, Beyoncé is headlining another NFL halftime show. The 32-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter will perform during Netflix’s first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday live on Netflix on Dec. 25, the streamer confirmed Sunday. Her performance will take place during halftime of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans game at NRG Stadium in her hometown of Houston.

Although details of her NFL Christmas Gameday performance, produced by Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment, are being kept “under wraps,” Netflix said Beyoncé will perform songs from Cowboy Carter, marking the first live performance of the album since its March 2024 release. Making her 11th studio album, Cowboy Carter features songs like “Texas Hold ‘Em,” “Blackbird,” “16 Carriages,” and more. Netflix also teased that the singer is “expected to feature some special guests” who are featured on the album, though the streamer kept mum on who those guests may be. Cowboy Carter features collaborations with the likes of Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Post Malone, Willie Nelson, and more. Further details of the performance are unclear at this time.

Kicking off at 4:30 p.m. ET, the Houston Texans vs. Baltimore Ravens game on Dec. 25 will be the second of two games aired as part of the 2024 ever NFL Christmas Gameday live on Netflix. It will follow a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. ET. The event will be the start of a tradition at Netflix.

“Last year, we decided to take a big bet on live — tapping into massive fandoms across comedy, reality TV, sports, and more,” Netflix Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria, said. “There are no live annual events, sports or otherwise, that compare with the audiences NFL football attracts. We’re so excited that the NFL’s Christmas Day games will be only on Netflix.”

Hans Schroeder, NFL Executive Vice President of Media Distribution added, “We couldn’t be more excited to be the first professional sports league to partner with Netflix to bring live games to fans around the world. The NFL on Christmas has become a tradition and to partner with Netflix, a service whose biggest day of the year is typically this holiday, is the perfect combination to grow this event globally for NFL fans.”

NFL Christmas Gameday will air live on Netflix on Dec. 25.