'The Handmaid's Tale': Has Hulu Series Been Renewed for Season 5?

✖

The Handmaid's Tale may have only just aired its Season 4 finale, but fans are already eager for more episodes. After viewers tuned into the jaw-dropping final episode of the season on Wednesday, many have been left questioning if Hulu has picked up its original flagship drama series for Season 5? Warning: This story contains major spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 4, Episode 10, "The Wilderness."

Thankfully for fans, Season 5 is a guarantee! In December, months ahead of the series' Season 4 premiere in May, Hulu officially renewed The Handmaid's Tale for a fifth season. The renewal was confirmed by Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, during the Disney Investor Day event, Deadline reported at the time. The renewal wasn’t necessarily a surprise, as the Bruce Miller-created series, which is based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name, has consistently been a standout for the streamer, garnering 54 Primetime Emmy Awards over its first three seasons, 15 of which it won.

While there is not yet a synopsis for the upcoming season, it seems likely that Season 5 will deal with the explosive events of the Season 4 finale. The final episode of the season ended with Commander Fred Waterford dying at the hands of June and her fellow escaped Handmaids, Serena pregnant, and an emotional but short scene hinting at the end of June’s relationship with Luke, with June promising that she will leave after he discovers her covered in Fred's blood. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight after the finale, Elisabeth Moss suggested the finale's events could mean June is "going to have to be on the run again," with Samira Wiley adding that June and Moira "are on two complete opposite sides and I think Moira's going to be pissed." Max Minghella, meanwhile, noted that the Season 4 finale allows for "this series to go in directions that we could not have done before," and Bradley Whitford said the writers were "dislodging" everything fans knew of the characters and the series.

Fans can catch up on The Handmaid's Tale Seasons 1-4 on Hulu. You can sign up for a Hulu subscription by clicking here. At this time, the streamer has not announced a Season 5 premiere date or potential filming start date, though Miller told Deadline following the Season 4 finale that "just starting to kind of gather our wool and gather our writers and gather up people to pull them back together." Stay tunes to PopCulture for the latest updates!

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.