'The Handmaid's Tale' Casts 'Dave' Star in New Season 5 Role

The Handmaid's Tale is adding another member to the resistance. Months after Season 4 came to a close, the critically acclaimed Hulu original series, based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name, has cast Christine Ko in a key recurring role The Handmaid's Tale Season 5. Ko is best known for her portrayal of Emma on FX's Dave, as well as her starring role of Mandy on Prime Video's Upload. She was recently confirmed to be joining the cast of fellow Hulu series Only Murders in the Building for Season 2.

Ko will join The Handmaid's Tale as Lily, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed. Described as a former Martha who is gritty and resourceful, "once someone earns Lily's trust, she becomes a fierce ally." Ko's Lily will enter the series as "a leader in the resistance," started by June, "who's no stranger to perilous situations."

(Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Ko will be joining a cast that includes Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle, Amanda Brugel, Bradley Whitford and Sam Jaeger, among others. Her casting marks one of the hints of information to drop about Season 5, which was officially given the greenlight in December 2020 ahead of the Season 4 premiere. The season is currently in production in Toronto, though no premiere date has been announced. THR said Season 5 will likely premiere "later in the year."

Speaking to THR following the Season 4 finale in June, creator Bruce Miller teased that the finale's events could have major implications for the characters. In the final moments of the season, (warning: spoilers ahead!) June (Moss) and her fellow escaped handmaids killed Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes).

"It has the potential to push things in a ton of ways," Miller said. "It could push Serena to be a very sympathetic figure. It could push her into a rage that is inexplicable; it could push her into a level of freedom. For June, it could push her to infamy or it could push her to prison. She's a refugee who did this but, on the other hand, who is going to know? Who was there and who is going to tell them?"

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 is reportedly set to premiere later in 2022. The first four seasons of the hit series are available for streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest streaming news!