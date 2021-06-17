'The Handmaid's Tale' Fans React to Shocking Season 4 Finale Death

The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 finale left fans in a state of shock with a jaw-dropping and deadly ending. After a four-season run that kept most of the main cast intact, the fourth season of the Hulu original series ended its final minutes with the death of a main character, a moment that immediately had fan reacting online. Warning: This story contains major spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 4, Episode 10, "The Wilderness."

In "The Wilderness," The Handmaid's Tale sent off actor Joseph Fieness' Commander Fred Waterford in a fitting way. After being taken into custody by the American government in Canada, and it being revealed in “Progress” that he was set to walk free via a plea deal, Fred met a grisly end at the hands of several Handmaid’s he and other men in Gilead brutalized. After June struck a deal with Commander Waterford to exchange Fred for 22 women of the resistance, Fred was not put in trial in Gilead, but rather taken to the woods by Nick, where June told him to run. Fred was beaten to death by June, Emily, and other Handmaids before his body was hanged from a wall, one of his fingers and his wedding band being sent to his wife, Serena Joy Waterford.

The moment left a lasting impact on viewers, especially considering that The Handmaid's Tale has mostly strayed away from killing any of its core characters. As the end credits rolled on Season 4, many were left speechless, some taking to social media to express their shock at the finale death. Keep scrolling to see what fans had to say.