Wrestling World Mourns Hana Kimura After Her Death at 22

Hana Kimura's death at the young age of 22 has rocked the wrestling world. Kimura was a rising star in the professional wrestling world, most notable for her work in World Wonder Ring Stardom, a Japanese promotion. Kimura, who also appeared on the Netflix reality show Terrace House, died on Friday due to unverified circumstances. However, she tweeted a troubling message just hours before. The common belief is that this message, which Kimura posted alongside self-harm photos, was a suicide note.

"Nearly 100 frank opinions every day. I couldn't deny that I was hurt. I'm dead," Kimura wrote, per Wrestle Zone. "Thank you for giving me a mother. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you to everyone who supported me. I love it. I'm weak, I'm sorry. I don't want to be a human anymore. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you everyone, I love you. Bye."

Stardom fans, We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time. — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) May 23, 2020

After the Stardom promotion confirmed Kimura's death, many in WWE and other wrestling companies reacted on Twitter. Many took aim at various online trolls and bullies, who Kimura seemingly alluded to in her final tweet. Scroll through to see how some in the wrestling world reacted to the tragedy.