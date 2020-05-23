Wrestling World Mourns Hana Kimura After Her Death at 22
Hana Kimura's death at the young age of 22 has rocked the wrestling world. Kimura was a rising star in the professional wrestling world, most notable for her work in World Wonder Ring Stardom, a Japanese promotion. Kimura, who also appeared on the Netflix reality show Terrace House, died on Friday due to unverified circumstances. However, she tweeted a troubling message just hours before. The common belief is that this message, which Kimura posted alongside self-harm photos, was a suicide note.
"Nearly 100 frank opinions every day. I couldn't deny that I was hurt. I'm dead," Kimura wrote, per Wrestle Zone. "Thank you for giving me a mother. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you to everyone who supported me. I love it. I'm weak, I'm sorry. I don't want to be a human anymore. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you everyone, I love you. Bye."
Stardom fans,
We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away.
Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends.
We appreciate your support during this difficult time.— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) May 23, 2020
After the Stardom promotion confirmed Kimura's death, many in WWE and other wrestling companies reacted on Twitter. Many took aim at various online trolls and bullies, who Kimura seemingly alluded to in her final tweet. Scroll through to see how some in the wrestling world reacted to the tragedy.
Just woke up to this awful news. There are no words to appropriately describe just how tragic the passing of Hana Kimura is.
She was an extremely talented performer and by all accounts, a great person and a kind soul.
My thoughts go out to her friends and family.— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) May 23, 2020
I just heard this news and I’m truly saddened by it. Heartbreaking. Prayers for #HanaKimura and her family. ❤️ https://t.co/gM7gSv9rFB— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) May 23, 2020
she was bullied to death.
if you partook in any of this, don’t you EVER call yourself a wrestling fan.
rest in peace. ❤️ https://t.co/sLcBdMk1OG— 𝖘𝖎𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖊 (@SimoneGJohnson) May 23, 2020
This breaks my heart. The Internet can be a cruel disgusting place. RIP to this beautiful young woman. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/SbgEyhoqpW— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 23, 2020
I didn’t know Hana Kimura but I thought she was immensely charismatic and talented. The circumstances of her passing are incredibly sad.— Florida Man (@WWEBigE) May 23, 2020
I tried to hold my laughter but once she said “I’m so muscle”, I couldn’t hold in the giggle.
That happened a lot around Hana. #HanaKimura pic.twitter.com/LMHZJ5WyZj— Kelly Klein (@RealKellyKlein) May 23, 2020
I wish this wasn’t true.
I only met Hana Kimura a handful of times, but her smile and happiness were contagious.
I have this image of her putting makeup on on the ResGal and just looking so peaceful and beautiful.
I feel ill inside... people should be better than this. Be kind. pic.twitter.com/IUZLR0QiiY— 𝐊𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐑 𝐊𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐘 (@Kelly_WP) May 23, 2020
I couldn’t imagine dealing with hate on social media at 22. I can barely handle it now. Some of you should be ashamed of yourselves. 💔#HanaKimura #RIPHanaKimura— Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) May 23, 2020
AEW and the wrestling community mourn the passing of Hana Kimura. May she Rest In Peace, and our thoughts are with her family, her friends, and her fans. pic.twitter.com/gouuu3xG5y— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 23, 2020
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Hana Kimura.
Hana was a beautiful and talented star!
Words are powerful.
Please be kind.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Hana’s family during this time. 🙏🏼#RIPHanaKimura ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NvJrmxI35A— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 23, 2020