'Gunsmoke' Now Streaming Free, 24/7

It's been 48 years since Gunsmoke came to an end after 20 seasons, and the series is now available to stream for free 24/7 on Pluto TV. Pluto TV is a free ad-supported platform from Paramount Global with over 250 channels of free TV and thousands of on-demand movies and TV shows. The James Arness-led Western is one of them, and there are two ways to watch it.

As part of the Classic TV genre on Pluto TV, there is a 24/7 Gunsmoke channel that shows exclusively the series. It does air in chronological order, so fans will be able to keep watching the series without any jumps. However, as of the time of this writing, it is on Season 19, but considering it is non-stop, it should be back at the beginning in no time. The other way to watch it is on-demand, but only Season 7 onward is available. It's unknown if the first six seasons will become available at a later time, but at least some seasons are better than nothing.

Premiering in 1955, Gunsmoke was adapted for television from the radio series of the same name, which released three years prior. The TV show starred James Arness, Milburn Stone, Amanda Blake, Dennis Weaver, Burt Reynolds, Ken Curtis, Roger Ewing, and Buck Taylor and followed Marshal Matt Dillon trying to keep the peace in rough-and-tumble Dodge City. It became an instant hit and joined the list of Top 10 television programs broadcast in the U.S. during the second season before moving to the top of the list until 1961 and remaining in the Top 20 until 1964.

Gunsmoke is just one of the many shows available to stream for free on Pluto TV. The service has content from decades ago to just very recent, such as The Andy Griffith Show, Blue Bloods 24/7, and to prepare for the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie, Pluto TV has the original '80s TMNT series, plus many, many more.

