'80s 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' Show Now Streaming for Free

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been around since the mid-1980s, and as the latest Turtles film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, takes over cinema, the classic series from 1987 is now available to stream for free. The series was the first show in the Turtles franchise and ran for 10 seasons and close to 200 episodes. While it ended in 1996, it is available to stream completely free on Pluto TV's extensive library.

Pluto TV is a free, ad-supported streaming platform with hundreds of shows and movies as part of its library, available on-demand or live TV. There is also a variety of special channels, some focused on a specific genre or even a specific series or franchise, and TMNT is one of them. The Totally Turtles channel will be the only way to watch the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon, as well as other Turtles series in the franchise, and very likely some films as well. But that's not the only way.

The complete five-episode first season of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987) is also available for free on the franchise's official YouTube channel and in just one video. Whether the rest of the seasons will be added is unknown, but since those episodes were just uploaded very recently, it's possible more seasons will be added, it could just take some time. At least there are a few options to watch the original TMNT.

Pluto TV is the place to watch a wide range of shows and movies for free. There's a Blue Bloods channel, a channel for The Andy Griffith Show, with live feeds from Big Brother 25 even streaming on the platform when the reality series returns. So there is a lot to watch, and for free, on Pluto TV. Knowing that the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series is on there is also icing on the cake.

Before seeing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, or even after, be sure to watch the 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series for free on Pluto TV on the Totally Turtles live channel or on the franchise's official YouTube channel. The Turtles have been around for four decades, so it's hard to get tired of them if you're not already. Hopefully, the rest of the series will be put on YouTube or on demand on Pluto TV, but for now, fans will just have to settle with what they have.