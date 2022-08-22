'Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities': Release Date, Trailer and First Look Revealed

Netflix recently debuted the first trailer for Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, a new horror series coming to the streaming service later this year. Previously titled Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight, the series is set to premiere on Oct. 25. The full debut trailer can be seen below.

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities will consist of eight episodes, per Deadline, and will feature stars like Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, Andrew Lincoln, F. Murray Abraham, Ben Barnes, Crispin Glover, and Tim Blake Nelson. Glynn Turman, Elpidia Carrillo, Hannah Galway, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Sebastian Roché, and Peter Weller will also appear. Among the filmmakers on board to helm are Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), and Vincenzo Natali (In The Tall Grass). Additional directors include Ana Lily Amirpour, Catherine Hardwicke, Guillermo Navarro, David Prior, and Keith Thomas. Episodes will also be written by Haley Z. Boston, Regina Corrado, David S. Goyer, Lee Patterson, Aaron Stewart-Ahn, and Mika Watkins.

Del Toro is well-known for his Oscar-nominated films Pan's Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, the latter of which he took home Academy Awards for Best Picture and Director. He also won a Best Director – Motion Picture Golden Globe for The Shape of Water. Some of Del Toro's other big films include the first two Hellboy movies, Blade II, and Pacific Rim.

This is not Del Toro's first time teaming up with Netflix, as the filmmaker has written and produced a number of animated projects for the streaming service. Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, 3Below: Tales of Arcadia, and Wizards: Tales of Arcadia are all Del Toro-backed Netflix shows, as is the animated film Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans. He has also co-written and co-directed a new Pinocchio movie that was initially set to debut in 2021 but may be moved to "2022 or later," per Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

Del Toro has called his Pinocchio film a passion project, previously stating, "No art form has influenced my life and my work more than animation and no single character in history has had as deep of a personal connection to me as Pinocchio." He added, "I've wanted to make this movie for as long as I can remember." Notably, Disney is also producing a new Pinocchio movie, with Academy Award-winning filmmaker Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump, Back to the Future) set to direct CGI/live-action musical version of the company's classic animated film.