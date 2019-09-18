Netflix’s ‘In the Tall Grass’ Trailer Has Twitter Truly Terrified

It may be more than a month away from Halloween, but the scares are already being served. On Tuesday, Netflix released the first full-length trailer for its upcoming film In the Tall Grass, and it is already joining the ranks of The Haunting of Hill House with the number of scares it is inducing.

🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱It’s just grass.🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱IN THE TALL GRASS coming to @Netflix October 4th.🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱🌱 pic.twitter.com/AZBiGVlLeu — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) September 17, 2019

Based on Stephen King and Joe Hill’s novella of the same name, the film, set for release on Friday, Oct. 4, tells the story of siblings Becky and Cal, who find themselves lost in a field of tall grass after they hear the cries of a young boy lost in the field. Cut off from the world and unable to escape the field’s tightening grip, they soon discover that the only thing worse than getting lost is being found.

The more than two-minute-long trailer gave Netflix subscribers their first look at the terrifying story and generated plenty of buzz on social media.

“*adds ‘grass’ to list of things we’re terrified of*” the official Twitter account for Twitter Movies wrote.

“Reason # 44 to not randomly go into fields that have voices calling to you,” one person joked. “Why not just honk the horn? Follow my horn noise my dude!”

“Anything with Stephen King and Joe Hill, I’m in. You guys did a great job with Gerald’s Game. Can’t wait!” one fan wrote, referencing Netflix’s 2017 Mike Flanagan-directed adaptation of King’s 1992 novel.

“When I first read the title I thought it was one of those peaceful just music and pictures of grass kind of videos…NOPE,” added another.

In the Tall Grass will not be the first Netflix original to elicit plenty of scares. Following its October 2018 release, viewers of The Haunting of Hill House reported cases of anxiety and sleep loss due to the terror it evoked. More recently, both The Typewriter, a Sujoy Ghosh-directed Indian series, and the Mikhail Red-directed Filipino horror film Eerie garnered similar reactions, with social media users reporting that they were unable to sleep after viewing them.

Directed by Vincenzo Natali, In the Tall Grass stars Patrick Wilson, Harrison Gilbertson, Laysia De Oliveria, Avery Whitted, Will Bule Jr. and Rachel Wilson.

The film is set to debut on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 4.