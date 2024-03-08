'Grey's Anatomy' is Now Streaming on Hulu

Ahead of Grey's Anatomy's milestone 20th season next week, the ABC medical drama has officially landed a new streaming home. It was revealed in December that all seasons of the series would be moving to Disney-owned Hulu after spending years on Netflix. Just in time for the new season, the first 19 seasons are now available to stream on Hulu.

Grey's Anatomy is no stranger to Hulu. Like some shows, new episodes of Grey's are available to stream on Hulu the day after they air. Usually, before the new season premieres, all episodes would leave Hulu in favor of Netflix. That will no longer be the case. As of now, the first 19 seasons are still streaming on Netflix, and there's no indication that they will be leaving any time soon. It is possible they could be leaving in the future, though.

The addition of the medical drama on Hulu comes in the midst of Disney+ and Hulu's new "one app" integration. Some titles on Hulu are available to stream on Disney+, at least for those who are subscribed to both. Grey's fans, old and new, will be able to watch every single season, every single trauma, drama, relationship, and catastrophe the series has to offer. It will definitely be nice to be able to binge watch it all as new episodes are airing, and not have to switch streaming services or wait for the entire season to become available.

Now with Grey's Anatomy on Hulu, the series joins spinoff series Private Practice and Station 19, both of which are streaming in full on the platform. Why it took so long for Grey's to stream on Hulu other than new episodes is unknown. At least now, if fans want to do a full franchise binge, they definitely can do so without any trouble.

Meanwhile, Grey's Anatomy Season 20 is almost here. Premiering on Thursday, Mar. 14 at 9 p.m. ET, the new season will see the aftermath of the Season 19 finale, where Teddy collapsed in the OR. Ellen Pompeo is also returning, along with Jessica Capshaw and Alex Landi. There will also be one final crossover with Station 19 before the spinoff ends, and there is no telling just what will happen.

Make sure to watch Grey's Anatomy on Hulu and Netflix now, and try to catch up before Season 20 premieres.