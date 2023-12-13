'Grey's Anatomy' Getting New Streaming Home After Years on Netflix

The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital are making their way to a new streaming home. After years of exclusively streaming on Netflix, all past seasons of Grey's Anatomy will be available to stream on Hulu this spring amid the March 2024 launch of the bundled Hulu and Disney+ app.

The shakeup comes as part of a new licensing deal between Disney Entertainment and Netflix, but those currently bingeing the show on Netflix don't need to worry about Grey's Anatomy disappearing. As part of the deal, Hulu and Netflix will share the co-exclusive U.S. streaming rights to all previous 19 seasons of the hit ABC medical drama, which is now entering its 20th season, once again extending its record as the longest-running primetime medical drama, per TVLine. However, only Hulu will have the complete series as new in-season episodes from Season 20 will be available to stream after they air on ABC. The series will also be available on both the bundled Disney app and the standalone Hulu service.

Debuting in March 2005, Grey's Anatomy centers around the interns, residents and attending physicians at the fictional Seattle Grace Hospital, later Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The series was created by Shonda Rhimes and is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios, and Shondaland. It stars Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey, James Pickens, Jr. as Dr. Richard Webber, and Kevin McKidd as Dr. Owen Hunt, with Ellen Pompeo set to return as Meredith Grey when Grey's Anatomy Season 20 premieres on Thursday, March 14 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

Grey's Anatomy is not the only show impacted by the Disney Entertainment and Netflix deal. Per TVLine, Disney is also licensing 14 other popular library TV series to Netflix on a non-exclusive basis for 18 months each. The list includes The Wonder Years (Jan. 1), This is Us (Jan. 8), My Wife & Kids (Feb. 5), ESPN 30 for 30 (premiere dates for 25 episodes will vary between February through December), The Resident (March 4), White Collar (April 1), Reba (May 6), Archer (May 13), How I Met You Mother (June 3), Lost (July 1), Prison Break (July 29), The Hughleys (Sept. 2; also coming to Hulu), Bernie Mac (Jan. 1, 2025), and Home Improvement (Feb. 2, 2025). During the 18-month window, the series will continue to be available on the Disney platform they are currently on as well as other third-parties, SVOD, AVOD or linear that they have been licensed to, according to Deadline.