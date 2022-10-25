'Grace and Frankie': Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Announce Reunion

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are getting Grace Hanson and Frankie Bergstein back together again. The longtime friends and co-stars bantered back and forth on FaceTime as they announced a live Grace and Frankie reunion table read scheduled for Oct. 28 to benefit the Jane Fonda Climate PAC.

"I think we're on mute," Fonda, 84, said in the video, as Tomlin, 83, fired back, "How can I put just you on mute?" Fonda has been an outspoken climate change activist for years, protesting in Washington D.C. regularly and even being arrested at least five times during those protests. Last month, when Fonda announced she had been diagnosed with a "very treatable cancer" called non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, she assured her fans that she "will not let any of this interfere" with her climate activism.

The Grace & Frankie family is back together for a special live reunion on October 28th at 8PM ET/5PM PT to elect #ClimateChampions with the @janeclimatepac.



Tickets + more info at https://t.co/Fy9gVorHlH

"So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I've been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and have started chemo treatments," Fonda began a lengthy Instagram post at the time. "This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky." The Netflix star revealed that she had been undergoing chemotherapy treatments for six months and had been "handling the treatments quite well."

"Cancer is a teacher and I'm paying attention to the lessons it holds for me. One thing it's shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one's community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age – almost 85- definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities," Fonda added.

Fond has had Tomlin behind her all the way throughout this latest health struggle. The two actors first starred together with Dolly Parton in the 1980 film 9 to 5 before reuniting in 2015 for Grace and Frankie, which ran for seven seasons and also starred Martin Sheen and Sam Waterson. The acting pair can be seen next in the upcoming revenge comedy Moving On, followed by next year's Tom Brady production 80 for Brady.