'Grace and Frankie' Canceled: Why Season 8 Isn't Happening

✖

Netflix dropped the final season of Grace and Frankie in late April. The release may have led some to question whether there would be a future for the series beyond Season 7. Well, Season 8 of Grace and Frankie won't be happening, as it was previously announced that Season 7 would be the last for the Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin show.

In September 2019, before Season 6 even dropped, Netflix announced that Season 7 would be the last for Grace and Frankie. Cindy Holland, Netflix's former VP of Original Series, shared a statement at the time in which she praised Grace and Frankie and the entire team behind the series. Her statement began, "Since its premiere in 2015, Grace and Frankie has expertly and hilariously demystified the experience of growing older and given a voice to the fastest growing segment of our population." Holland continued to praise the show's stars, including Tomlin, Fonda, Martin Sheen, and Sam Waterson.

"Jane, Lily, Sam, and Martin have become role models for fans that span generations around the world, and we are so proud to have been a part of the show's journey from day one," she continued. "A special thanks to Marta, Howard, and the team at Skydance, who have been superb partners every step of the way." Of course, the show's main stars, Tomlin and Fonda, also released a statement about the end of the series. In their joint message, they noted that they were sad that the series had to come to an end, but expressed gratitude for what they were able to accomplish.

"We are both delighted and heartbroken that Grace and Frankie will be back for its seventh, though final, season," Fonda and Tomlin said. "We're so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well. We'll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we'll still be around. We've outlasted so many things—just hope we don't outlast the planet."

The seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie premiered on April 29. The season wrapped up the story of the beloved pair, who were brought together after their husbands revealed that they were gay and left them for each other. In addition to Fonda, Tomlin, Waterson, and Sheen, the show starred Brooklyn Decker, June Diane Raphael, Baron Vaughn, and Ethan Embry.