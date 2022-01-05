Golden Globes 2022 to Undergo Major Changes Amid Ceremony Controversy

The Golden Globes are going ahead as planned this weekend, but there will be some major changes to the award show that may make it unrecognizable to some. According to a report by Variety, the award show was unable to find celebrity hosts and presenters or even a broadcasting partner after last year’s controversies. That means that the award show on Sunday will not be televised, will not include a red carpet event and may not even be available for public viewing.

The Golden Globes are handed out by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), an organization that was heavily criticized last year for its lack of diversity and ethical issues. Amid the controversies, NBC canceled its plans to broadcast the show in 2022, and according to a report by The Guardian, no other networks have stepped up to take its place. So far, it is not clear whether the show will be live-streamed somewhere online, although the award show does have an official YouTube channel.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The wave of HFPA and Golden Globes criticism began with an L.A. Times story published last year, the day before the award show. It showed signs that the 87 international journalists who vote on the Golden Globes winners may be “courted” by the studios for nominations and wins, among other “ethical lapses.” It also pointed to the surprising lack of diversity among those voters.

The criticism continued when some high-profile stars began to speak out against the Golden Globes, including A-listers like Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson. Variety published a form letter sent to talent agencies this year trying to lure in talent to participate in the show, highlighting the changes that have been made.

“The Golden Globes will move forward with a small event on January 9th that will not only award the best performances in television and film for 2021, but also on recognizing the importance of supporting diverse creatives across the industry,” the letter reads. “The event this year will celebrate and honor a variety of diverse, community-based programs that empower inclusive filmmakers and journalists to pursue their storytelling passions. The HFPA has financially supported important underserved organizations for decades and will continue to invest in the future leaders of our industry.”

Details on the award show are still lacking, but we will find out the plan soon enough. The Golden Globes will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.