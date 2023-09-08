Godzilla Returns in First Trailer for 'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' on Apple TV+

Godzilla is bringing chaos and destruction to the small screen when Monarch: Legacy of Monsters premieres Nov. 17 on Apple TV+. Friday, the streamer released its first trailer for the highly-anticipated 10-episode series based on Legendary's Monsterverse franchise, giving viewers a better look at the monsters and mysteries that await them.

In the trailer, fans get the brief return of John Goodman's Kong: Skull Island character Bill Randa as well as flashes of monstrous battles and a hint at how it all ties back to the mysterious Monarch organization. "The world is on fire," says Army officer Lee Shaw, who is played by both Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell in the series. "I decided to do something about it. ... The mission was [to] protect their world and ours. That's what we wanted Monarch to be. Instead of chasing monsters."

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters picks up following the battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and exposed the shocking revelation that monsters are real. Two siblings now follow in their father's footsteps to uncover their family's connection to the secretive Monarch organization, tracking down clues that lead them into a world of monsters and down a rabbit hole to Shaw – and what exactly happened in the 1950s.

"The dramatic saga – spanning three generations – reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives," according to Apple TV+. Starring alongside Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell are Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski.

The Monsterverse began in 2014 with Godzilla and continued with 2017's Kong: Skull Island, 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and most recently Godzilla vs. Kong. Back in July, Netflix brought the Monsterverse into the television realm with its animated Skull Island series. The franchise's fifth film, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, is scheduled to be released next year.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is co-developed by Chris Black (Severance, Star Trek: Enterprise, Outcast) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye). Matt Shakman (Wandavision) directs the first two episodes. From Legendary Television, the series is executive produced by Black, Fraction and Shakman alongside Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) and Tory Tunnell (Spinning Out, Underground) from Safehouse Pictures, Shakman, Andy Goddard (Carnival Row, Downton Abbey), Brad Van Arragon (Yellowjackets, Carnival Row), and Andrew Colville (Severance, Star Trek: Discovery). Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character.