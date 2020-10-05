'GLOW' Fans Devastated Over Surprise Cancellation
GLOW will not be returning for its previously announced final season at Netflix, and fans are devastated over the surprise cancellation. On Monday, Deadline reported that series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch had issued a statement reveling the news. "COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus," their joint statement began. "COVID also apparently took down our show."
"Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW," Flahive and Mensch went on to say. "We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There’s a lot of s—ty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again." Finally, they wrote, "We’ll miss our cast of weirdo clowns and our heroic crew. It was the best job," and added, "Register to vote. And please vote." Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the shocking cancellation news.
October 5, 2020
2016-2019: I hate seeing my favourite celebrity trending because it means they've died.
2020: I hate seeing my favourite TV show trending because it means it was cancelled due to the pandemic. #glow— Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) October 5, 2020
That's exactly how I feel. Most shows end round 5 Seasons. I felt like they were going to at least get that long.— It must be Cromartie (@cromartie890) October 5, 2020
Well that sucks. It didn't have a definitive ending. Can't they just wait a bit, or a 2-hour move thing a year from now? Do they just have to decide it's over? Like Netflix can't handle the cost? This blows.— jennifer corozza (@jensun123) October 5, 2020
Im so mad you made me talk like Borat!— Karla S. (@karlapants) October 5, 2020
This and Daredevil season 4 hurts the most... guess Netflix have to save all its money for that new murder series, the great killer cook off(!) 👎— Phil Gerrard (@Morphilms) October 5, 2020
One of the best shows on Netflix and they go ahead and drop it. Absolutely crazy. It makes me want to quit watching shows on Netflix altogether. Why invest dozens of hours of your time in something to not even get an ending?— James Cawkwell (@JamesCawkwell1) October 5, 2020
this is so disappointing. glow was one of the only netflix originals that i’ve truly loved and now it’s over. just like that. damn.— CocoCola (@JMCola01) October 5, 2020
@netflix THIS IS A MISTAKE!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/MtbUqFzydH— Jessie (@JessieOnTheEdge) October 5, 2020
This is nuts. This show is great and so much fun and the cast is fantastic.— Thoughts and Prayers (@ToureDeTrap) October 5, 2020
This is so sad— 🔥Niklas #dlnw🔥 (@Iusedtosaysorrr) October 5, 2020
this actually makes me sad it was so good 😭— ali (@officialali_) October 5, 2020