'GLOW' Fans Devastated Over Surprise Cancellation

GLOW will not be returning for its previously announced final season at Netflix, and fans are devastated over the surprise cancellation. On Monday, Deadline reported that series creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch had issued a statement reveling the news. "COVID has killed actual humans. It’s a national tragedy and should be our focus," their joint statement began. "COVID also apparently took down our show."

"Netflix has decided not to finish filming the final season of GLOW," Flahive and Mensch went on to say. "We were handed the creative freedom to make a complicated comedy about women and tell their stories. And wrestle. And now that’s gone. There’s a lot of s—ty things happening in the world that are much bigger than this right now. But it still sucks that we don’t get to see these 15 women in a frame together again." Finally, they wrote, "We’ll miss our cast of weirdo clowns and our heroic crew. It was the best job," and added, "Register to vote. And please vote." Scroll down to see what fans are saying about the shocking cancellation news.