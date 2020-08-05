Why 'GLOW' Season 4 Will Likely Be Delayed Even Longer, According to Alison Brie

✖

GLOW has been a big hit for Netflix and the show has been renewed for a fourth and final season. However, it might be a while before the cast and crew of GLOW get back to work and not just because of the COVID-19 pandemic. PEOPLE caught up with GLOW star Alison Brie, and she said the show will be one of the last to resume production.

"We're a really physical show," Brie said. "When we shut down, I was in a wrestling ring and was in mid-sweat on another person as we were gearing up to shoot a match. We definitely taste each other's sweat fairly often." Brie also said they finished filming the first two episodes before they were forced to stop "I don't think we want to compromise creatively, given that it's our final season. So I don't think we're going to be one of the first shows going back," she added.

GLOW was recently nominated for three Emmy Awards, including Oustanding Supporting Actress in Comedy series for Betty Gilpin. When Gilpin heard about the nomination, she said in a statement: "To the Television Academy — how dare you. I really can't stress enough how much of a threat this nomination is to my current quarantine brand of pasta and sad. In the Time Before, being born with a healthy protective emotional wall missing meant I got to channel that into pretend time in exchange for health insurance and claps." This is the third consecutive year Gilpin has earned an Emmy nomination for her work on GLOW.

Along with Brie and Gilpin, GLOW stars Jackie Tohn, Marc Maron, and Kia Stephens who in real life is a pro wrestler named Awesome Kong. When talking about the final season, creator Liz Flahive said the cast and crew are a "wonderful group of people to work with both in front [of] and behind the camera. It's so fun and healthy and satisfying and that's no small thing. We feel very fortunate and that's another thing — we all really love going to work and we'd like to keep going to work."

GLOW tells the fictional story of a real pro wrestling promotion Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW) and takes place in the 1980s. Several pro wrestlers have made appearances on the show including John Hennigan (John Morrison), Alex Riley and Chavo Gurrero Jr.