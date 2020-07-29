Netflix's 'GLOW' Racks up 3 Emmy Nominations

✖

GLOW has been a big hit for Netflix for the last three years. And it now has a chance to come it big at the Emmy Awards as the series has earned three nominations including Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Betty Gilpin. GLOW is also nominated for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation, as well as Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (half-hour).

For Gilpin, it's the third-straight year she has earned an Emmy nomination. And when she heard the news, she had the perfect reaction. "To the Television Academy — how dare you. I really can't stress enough how much of a threat this nomination is to my current quarantine brand of pasta and sad," Gilpin said in the statement. "In the Time Before, being born with a healthy protective emotional wall missing meant I got to channel that into pretend time in exchange for health insurance and claps."

GLOW takes a fictionalized look at the real wrestling promotion called the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. Along with Gilpin, GLOW stars Alison Brie, Jackie Tohn, Marc Maron, and Kia Stephens who in real life is a pro wrestler named Awesome Kong. GLOW has been renewed for a fourth and final season, but production has been on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm going to remain positive, though, because I think that there's more stories to be told, and I think we just started to gain even more momentum and I can't wait to see the stories played through," Kimmy Gatewood, who plays Stacey "Ethel Rosenblatt"/"Ozone" Beswick said to PopCultre.com last year. "The stories that these group of women are going to continue to tell. There are so many characters that still have much more to give and I have more wrestling moves to show off."

GLOW has received positive reviews from fans as well as pro wrestlers. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle told the Dallas Observer in 2017 that the show has helped bring more attention to the sport. "I would say that GLOW's popularity had an influence on us having women's main event matches," he said via Wrestling Inc. But the WWE has been working on their women's division for years, and we've already been leading up to having the girls main event TV shows... GLOW is helping bring more attention to wrestling and women's wrestling in particular. I think people who watch WWE will watch GLOW and vice-versa."