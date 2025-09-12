‘Gen V’ EP Reveals How Season 2 Honors Late Star Chance Perdomo

The upcoming second season of The Boys spinoff Gen V will be honoring its late star, Chance Perdomo.

The actor was only 27 when he died in a motorcycle accident in April 2024.

He starred in the first season of Gen V as Andre Anderson, a sophomore at the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting with the ability to control magnetism. The series premiered in fall 2023 and was renewed for Season 2 less than a month after it premiered. Production on the second season kicked off in May 2024, and the producers confirmed ahead of filming that Perdomo would not be replaced. Instead, they would “recraft” storylines to honor him.

Now it’s been revealed how exactly Season 2 of the college-set spinoff will pay tribute to the late actor. Executive producer and co-developer Eric Kripke tells TV Insider they “dedicated the entire season to him.”

“We thought we should play the absence of him from everybody’s life and not shy away from the tragedy of it, and let our characters really be galvanized by his memory — frankly, much like the cast was galvanized by Chance’s memory,” He continued. “We thought the best we could do for Chance is just really present Andre as the hero that he was. His absence leaves a big hole, and we’re not trying to fill it, we’re just trying to honor him as best we can.”

In a joint statement to fans in May 2024, producers said, “As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory. We won’t be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance. Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our Season 2 storylines as we begin production in May. We will honor Chance and his legacy this season.”

It’s unknown what exactly will be in store when it comes to honoring Perdomo, but it sounds like everyone made sure to keep his memory alive on set, both on and off-camera. It is known that Andre’s grief-stricken father, Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas), will assist the students in the second season as they continue to unravel the mysteries surrounding themselves, Godolkin, and Vought, especially since Polarity has ties to the superhero corporation.

Elsewhere in Season 2 of Gen V, “As the rest of America adjusts to Homelander’s iron fist, back at Godolkin University, the mysterious new Dean preaches a curriculum that promises to make students more powerful than ever. Cate and Sam are celebrated heroes, while Marie, Jordan, and Emma reluctantly return to college, burdened by months of trauma and loss. But parties and classes are hard to care about with war brewing between Humans and Supes, both on and off campus. The gang learns of a secret program that goes back to the founding of Godolkin University that may have larger implications than they realize. And, somehow, Marie is a part of it.”

Gen V Season 2 premieres on Wednesday on Prime Video. The first season is streaming now.