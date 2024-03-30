Netflix Favorite From 'Sabrina' Dies in Motorcycle Accident: Chance Perdomo Was 27

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Gen V star Chance Perdomo has died. Deadline reports that the 27-year-old actor was involved in a motorcycle accident. While authorities say that no other individuals were involved, no other details have been revealed. "His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest," reads a note on behalf of Perdomo's family and representatives. "We ask you to please respect the family's wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother."

Born in LA on Oct. 19, 1996, the Latin-Afro actor mostly grew up in England with his mother, where he worked at the National Youth Theater and trained at the Identity School of Acting in London. While he was nominated for a BAFTA for Best Actor in a Leading Role in the British drama Killed by My Debt in 2018, Perdomo's breakout American role was in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina that same year, where he starred as Ambrose Spellman. Based on the beloved Archie comic book series of the same name, the series was canceled after four seasons in 2020.

Perdomo most recently starred in The Boys college-set spinoff Gen V as Andre Anderson. The series premiered on Prime Video in September 2023 and was renewed for a second season less than a month later. "The entire Gen V family is devastated by the sudden passing of Chance Perdomo," Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television said in a joint statement. "Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television extend our heartfelt thoughts and support to Chance's family and all who loved him at this difficult time."

"We can't quite wrap our heads around this," shared the Gen V producers. "For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn't make sense. We are so sorry for Chance's family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight."

In February, Deadline reported that Chance Perdomo was cast in the indie feature Bad Man, which had just wrapped production. A premiere date for the film, which also stars Seann William Scott, Johnny Simmons, Rob Riggle, Andre Hyland, and Lovi Poe, has yet to be revealed. Perdomo can also be seen in the After franchise as Landon Gibson in After We Fell, After Ever Happy, and After Everything.