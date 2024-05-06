Chance Perdomo Won't Be Recast in 'Gen V': How The Show Will Handle His Death

Chance Perdomo's Gen V character Andre Anderson will not be recast in Season 2 of Prime Video's The Boys spinoff. In a joint statement released Sunday on social media, the show's producers confirmed they would not replace Perdomo in the upcoming season following his death in a motorcycle crash on March 30 and would instead "recraft" Season 2 storylines to honor the later actor.

"As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory," the statement read. "We won't be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance. Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our Season 2 storylines as we begin production in May. We will honor Chance and his legacy this season."

Based on The Boys comic book story arc "We Gotta Go Now" by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, Gen V follows a group of young superheroes at Godolkin University, where they put their moral boundaries to the test by competing for the university's top ranking and a chance to join The Seven, Vought International's elite superhero team. Perdomo starred on the show as Andre, a student with the ability to manipulate magnetics, alongside Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Shelley Conn.

The series was picked up for a second season in October weeks before the Nov. 3 season finale. Cast and producers were scheduled to meet for their first Season 2 table read in late March ahead of the April 8 filming start date in Toronto, but production for the season was delayed following Perdomo's death.

Perdomo, who was also known for his role as Ambrose Spellman in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, died on March 30 in a motorcycle accident. He was 27. While authorities say that no other individuals were involved, no other details have been revealed.

In a joint statement following his passing, Perdomo's co-stars read, "Our hearts are with Chance's loved ones as we grieve this shocking loss. We will remember the special moments we had together, his infectious smile that could light up any room, his warm hugs, and the authenticity he carried with him always. Rest in peace, dear friend, you will be deeply missed."

In a separate statement, the show's producers recalled how the late actor "was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person. Even writing about him in the past tense doesn't make sense. We are so sorry for Chance's family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague."