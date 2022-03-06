‘Fuller House’ Fans Get Some Surprising News

Full House fans will no longer need a Netflix subscription to watch the sequel series Fuller House. In a surprise move, Fuller House has become one of the rare Netflix Originals to land in traditional syndication. The show has been airing on GAC Family since Feb. 28, joining the original Full House series.

GAC Family started airing Fuller House alongside Full House. Since Fuller House originated as a streaming series, most episodes ran over 24 minutes. However, a GAC Family representative told TV Line the episodes will not be edited to fit a 30-minute block with commercials.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The cable channel was previously known as Great American Country and relaunched in September 2021 with the slogan “Stories Well Told.” GAC is aiming to draw the Hallmark Channel audience by snapping up stars from its rival, including former Full House star Lori Loughlin. In December, she starred in a special Christmas episode of When Hope Calls, a spinoff of Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart. Danica McKellar, who starred in dozens of Hallmark movies, also moved to GAC in October 2021.

Fuller House was created by Full House creator Jeff Franklin and ran on Netflix from 2016 to 2020. The show was similar to the original, with Candace Cameron Bure returning as DJ Tanner, now a widowed mother who enlisted her sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and best friend Kimmy (Andrea Barber) to herl her raise her children. Juan Pable de Pace, John Brotherton, Scott Weinger, Ahsley Liao, Adam Hagenbuch, Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Soni Nicole Bringas, and Dashiell and Mox Messitt also starred.

The series ran 75 episodes, making it the second-longest-running Netflix sitcom behind The Ranch. It is still available on the streaming platform. In 2018, the show scored a Primetime Emmy nomination for the Outstanding Children’s Program.

Many of the other stars from Full House also made frequent appearances on the show, including Loughlin, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, and the late Bob Saget. The comedian died on Jan. 9, hours after performing near Jacksonville, Florida. He was found dead in his Orlando hotel room. Saget is survived by his three daughters Aubrey, Jennifer, and Lara; and his second wife, Kelly Rizzo. He was 65.

“Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family,” the Full House cast said in a joint statement on Jan. 10. “And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls, and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob.”