New Details About Bob Saget’s Death Give Authorities Better Understanding of His Final Hours

New details about Bob Saget’s death have been uncovered, and they’ve given authorities a better understanding of the comedian’s final hours. In a new report from People, the outlet shared new quotes from individuals close to the tragic situation, with an Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson saying, “It’s definitely an unusual case. There are still a lot of unanswered questions.”

Previously, Chief Medical Examiner Joshua Stephany, MD shared autopsy results that indicated Saget’s death was “the result of blunt head trauma.” He ruled that the actor’s manner of death was an accident not connected to use of toxins or illicit drugs. Additionally, the autopsy also found that Saget had serious fractures around his eyes and to the back of his head when he died. Now, according to People, investigators believe Saget fell unconsciousness in the hotel bathroom, landing on his back on the marble floor and striking his head. It is believed that he eventually regained consciousness and stumbled to bed. Police think that he lost consciousness again, in the bed, and eventually died.

Saget died on Jan. 9, following a stand-up show in Florida. The Full House star had spoken with his wife, Kelly Rizzo, just hours before his death and was scheduled to fly home the next day. After not hearing from him for several hours, Rizzo called up the hotel, the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando. Security was sent up to his room and, sadly, this is when he was found dead. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the actor’s death in a social media statement after authorities were called to the Ritz-Carlton shortly after 4 p.m. ET.

Rizzo later opened up and revealed the most “difficult” part of her grieving process thus far. Sitting down for an NBC News interview on the Today show with co-host Hoda Kotb, Rizzo shared about how she has been handling things since Saget’s untimely death. “Everything is a memory, everything reminds me of him,” the 49-year-old confessed. “So, that’s been difficult but also wonderful at the same time.”

Rizzo went on to share, “I was just telling some of my family that today’s a little bit – there’s a little bit more of a sense of calm. I think you get to a point where your body will just physically not let you cry anymore, or at least all day.” She added, “So I think I’m possibly getting there, or I’m just numb. I can’t tell what it is right now.” Rizzo also said she’s leaned heavily on the outpouring of love and support she’s gotten from loved ones and the fans of her late husband, who’ve been showering her with kind words on social media. “I don’t know how else I’d be getting through this right now,” she said.