Fans of the MGM+ series FROM are ready for Season 2 after Season 1 made a huge impact. And while the nocturnal creatures were intense characters, two people who live in the mysterious town were big reasons the show became a hit. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Elizabeth Saunders and Scott McCord who did their best to describe what the second season of FROM brings to the table.

"Even more complexity," Saunders exclusively told PopCulture. "I think it gets more nuanced as well and more crazy. We get more crazy. ..."But it's maintained its humanity, like the relationships between humans are still really, really important to the story."

Saunders plays Donna who is the leader of the Colony House. When fans first meet Donna and the Colony House members, they live a different life from the rest of the people in the town. But the two communities come together at the end of the season to build a radio tower to help them escape. The radio tower gets a signal, but the people are still stuck, which is not a big surprise to Donna because she has seen too many failed attempts of people looking for a way home.

When asked about playing Donna, Saunders said: "She is not afraid to fill the world up with herself. As a woman, I will say I, like many people, are told to be quiet, shut up, don't speak up. Don't take space in the world. And for some reason, Donna can't help but do that. She will just take her space, which is sometimes, when I get scripts, frightening to me because I go, well, I'm going to have to go on set and be loud in front of everybody. And then I go do it and it's all fine because we have a brilliant, warm crew."

McCord plays Victor, a strange member of the Colony House who has been in the town the longest. Every time Victor comes on the screen, there are more questions to be asked about him. But is he the key to everyone escaping the town?

"I think that he acts upon the character of the Boy in White that was established in Season 1," McCord said. "He acts upon his guidance and instruction and protection. At the beginning when this whole thing started, I thought, there's got to be something with Victor. He's a Da Vincian, he's a cryptologist kind of guy, and he's trying to figure stuff out. And then the further we get into it, I go, this is the guy that wants his peaches.

"But there's this thing with the arrival of the Matthews family in Season 1 and he went right to Julian and said, it's starting. So something that ties into the past with him that clearly he does want to figure out something for himself, but I think it has more to do with him and who he is. It's not a question of whether we're going to get out or not. I don't think that's his MO. FROM Season 2 premieres on MGM+ on April 23 at 9 p.m. ET with new episodes airing every Sunday.