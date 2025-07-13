Disney+’s July Additions List Includes 31 Movies and TV Shows

The Disney+ streaming library is growing!

After adding everything from Phineas and Ferb Season 5 to Ocean with David Attenborough to the streaming library in June, you can now see the full list of new titles Disney+ has added (or is about to add) for July 2025.

Disney+ subscribers can stream everything from new episodes of Marvel Studios’ Ironheart and the Disney Jr. series Mickey Mouse Clubhouse to Jaws @ 50, a documentary exploring Steven Spielberg‘s 1975 classic.

Disney+ has also made sing-along versions of all three ZOMBIES films available to stream to tie in to ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires. The upcoming movie follows Zed and Addison as they embark on a road trip and discover the warring worlds of Sunnyside and Shadyside and two new groups of monsters.

Other titles streaming include Project Runway Season 21, Suspicious Minds, and new Disneyland Resort P.O.V. Walkthroughs.

You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $9.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $15.99 per month. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. Keep scrolling to see all the titles just added or coming to Disney+.

July 1

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (S6, 12 episodes)

Lost Treasures of Egypt (S5, 10 episodes)

Ironheart – Episodes 4-6 at 6pm PT

Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Television’s Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne)—a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka “The Hood” (Anthony Ramos). First three episodes launch on Disney+ on June 24, 2025.

July 2

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S6, 8 episodes)

ZOMBIES (Sing-Along Version)

ZOMBIES 2 (Sing-Along Version)

ZOMBIES 3 (Sing-Along Version)

July 6

Investigation Shark Attack (S1, 6 episodes)

Shark Quest: Hunt for the Apex Predator (S1, 2 episodes)

Sharks of the North

Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory

Super Shark Highway (S1, 6 episodes)

July 9

Ancient Aliens: Origins (S1, 12 episodes)

People and Places: Shorts – Premiere

The Academy – A young South African woman from the outskirts of Cape Town learns the metaphors of life on the ocean as she prepares to compete in the Round Robben Island race with The Academy, an initiative of the historic Royal Cape Yacht Club. Directed by Julia Jansch, the executive producers are Julia Jansch and Roberta Durrant.

Camp Alec – Nestled in the woods outside of Grand Rapids, Michigan, is a sleepaway camp for kids who are nonspeaking. To express themselves, they must use augmentative and alternative communication (AAC) devices that translate their composed messages into audible speech. “Camp Alec” documents the lives and experiences of these campers as a series of immersive, vérité-style character studies. Directed by Christopher Stoudt, the producers are The Kennedy/Marshall Company and Stoudt; the executive producers are Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern.

I Scream, You Scream – A hybrid documentary following Geron, aka “Showtime,” who sells ice cream but longs to revisit his days in music as a DJ. After a perplexing dream, Geron embarks on a quest to connect with his musically inclined son, Anthony, in hopes of creating music ice cream lovers — and the world — will love. Directed by Ashley Brandon, the producer is Nevo Shinaar.

Sophie and the Baron – Iconic photographer Baron Wolman and up-and-coming artist Sophie Kipner join in an artistic collaboration that transcends eras and mediums. Directed by Alexandria Jackson, the doc is produced by Alexandria Jackson and executive produced by Baron Wolman, Sophie Kipner, Ryan Harrington and Saori Wall.

July 10

Summer Baking Championship (S1, 8 episodes)

Suspicious Minds – Premiere

Amber, a brilliant thief, arrives on Isla Esperanza with the aim of stealing the valuable Tiara of Santa Águeda, but her plan is complicated by the unexpected reappearance of Rui, her former partner who did not hesitate to betray her in the past. Now, the hardest thing will be to trust each other and accept that love may be the biggest treasure of their lives.

July 11

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story

ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires – Premiere

A new adventure dawns for zombie/cheerleader power couple Zed and Addison when their summer road trip takes an unexpected detour — landing them in the middle of a monster rivalry: Daywalkers vs. Vampires. Tensions flare when Zed and Addison find themselves acting as camp counselors between the two opposing supernatural factions. With help from Eliza and Willa, they must convince sworn enemies Nova, a radiant Daywalker, and Victor, a brooding Vampire, to try to unite their warring worlds before an even greater threat endangers them all.

July 17

America’s Funniest Home Videos (S13-15, 67 episodes)

Disneyland Resort P.O.V. Walkthroughs – Premiere

Join the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, with immersive P.O.V experiences that transport you straight through cinematic ride-alongs. In honoring 7 decades of ingenuity and storytelling, these iconic Disneyland attractions and experiences are brought to life in a way you’ve never seen before.

Pirates of the Caribbean | Disneyland Resort

Indiana Jones Adventure | Disneyland Resort

Radiator Springs Racers | Disneyland Resort

Incredicoaster | Disneyland Resort

Haunted Mansion | Disneyland Resort

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure | Disneyland Resort

Cars Land | Disneyland Resort

Pixar Pal-A-Round | Disneyland Resort

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad | Disneyland Resort

Jungle Cruise | Disneyland Resort

Soarin’ Around the World | Disneyland Resort

Avengers Campus | Disneyland Resort

Hollywood Land | Disneyland Resort

Main Street, U.S.A. | Disneyland Resort

Mickey’s ToonTown | Disneyland Resort

70th Celebration Nighttime Spectaculars | Disneyland Resort

July 18

Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium

July 22

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ – Premiere

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+, a continuation of the beloved Emmy Award-winning original series, welcomes the next generation of preschoolers and their families to the clubhouse for all-new, plussed-up adventures with Mickey, Minnie and their pals. Filled with songs, laughs and fun surprises, the new series introduces Little Helper, a handy helping friend; Duffy the Disney Bear, Mickey’s trusted teddy; and amusing additions to the clubhouse like the Laughing Loft and the Wacky Tube.

July 23

Kiff (Season 2) – Premiere

Kiff and bunny bestie Barry’s adventures take them deeper into their ever-eccentric community of Table Town, where animals and magical oddballs navigate life, school, relationships and the quirks of their offbeat and loveable universe.

July 26

BBQ Brawl (S1-2, 14 episodes)

Theme Song Takeover (S4, 6 episodes)

Ultimate Summer Cook-Off (S1, 4 episodes)

July 28

Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time (S1, 5 episodes)

July 30

Big City Greens (S4, 10 episodes)

StuGo: Shorts (S1, 6 episodes)

StuGo – Premiere

StuGo is an original animated series about six middle schoolers who get tricked into attending a fake academic summer camp by a mad scientist. They were looking forward to three months of learning but will have to settle for the adventure of a lifetime on a tropical island filled with mind-reading manatees, giant fighting fungi and fashion-forward mutants.

July 31

Project Runway (S1-4, 51 episodes)