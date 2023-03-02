'Frasier' Revival Sets Return of Classic Character

Get ready for the return of Frasier Crane's ex Lilith Sternin. Bebe Neuwirth is set to reprise her role in Paramount+'s upcoming Frasier revival series and will guest star in an episode revolving around son Freddy's birthday party. "When they reunite, Lilith, in classic form, is far from pleased about having to share Freddy) now that Frasier is back living in Boston," the episode's official description reads. "What begins as a fun party with friends and family inevitably becomes a Lilith and Frasier showdown for the ages."

The Frasier revival, which began production last month, follows Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) as he moves to a new city to face new challenges. Grammer will return for his Emmy-winning role, while other series regulars for the revival include Jack Cutmore-Scott, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro and newcomer Anders Keith as Niles and Daphne's son David. Jane Leeves and Peri Gilpin are not expected to return as series regulars but could make guest appearances as their beloved characters Daphne and Roz.

David Hyde Pierce, meanwhile, decided not to return at all to his character of Niles, as he's enjoyed a celebrated theater career since wrapping Frasier's 11-season run, recently playing Julia Childs' husband in the HBO Max series Julia. "For a while we were going to try to bring back the whole cast, the whole legacy cast," Grammer told PEOPLE in November 2022. He continued that the actor who played his younger brother, "basically decided he wasn't really interested in repeating the performance of Niles."

Grammer elaborated that Hyde Pierce's decision not to return to his role ended up as an unexpected blessing for the show. "In a very funny way, it just took us to a new place, which was what we originally wanted to do, anyway, which was a Frasier third act," he explained. "It's an entirely new life for him." He continued, "We'll certainly be responsive about the fact that there was a brother and such. But the new world for Frasier is one of new friendships – and some new twists and turns he didn't know were still in there."