Kairi Sane has confirmed fans’ fears about her current status. Sane, a former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, is legitimately injured, as she revealed in a Jan. 3 Instagram post.

Sane (real name Kaori Housako) recently disappeared from WWE Raw after rival group Pure Fusion Collective (Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark) attacked her on the Dec. 23 episode. Fan hoped this was simply a storyline injury; however Sane was soon hospitalized to undergo an unspecified procedure to her right arm.

In the photo Sane shared, she’s sitting in a chair at a medical facility, wearing a hospital gown and a blanket placed over her shoulders. IV equipment was taped to her left hand, and her right arm was bandaged and in a sling.

The former New Japan Pro Wrestling IWGP Women’s Champion captioned the photo, “I’ll get an arm of iron,” with emojis depicting a smiley face wearing sunglasses and a flexing mechanical arm.

In the comments, CM Punk wished his peer a “speedy recovery,” while Zelina Vega and Natalya both sent their love, as well.

There is no timetable on Sane’s return to the ring or WWE Raw in any sort of on-screen capacity. She joins Asuka as the second member of Damage CTRL to currently be out with an injury. Their faction partners, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, are currently active and regularly appear on WWE Raw.