Asuka Claps Back at WWE Fan Who Criticizing Her Ring Gear

Asuka is not having it with a WWE fan. The 41-year-old WWE Superstar went to Twitter, to respond to the fan who took aim at her ring gear. In the now-deleted tweet, the fan said, "Really wish she would change her gear. I hate that outfit. LoL. Looks like she has panties on the outside of her tights. LoL," per EWrestling News.

"LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL," Auska responded. "No change. It is a perfect design. You have no taste. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL. LoL." Once Asuka called out the fan, the WWE Universe shared their thoughts.

One fan wrote: "Can't both ideas/opinions be true simultaneously? I think Asuka is a bad ass, one of the best, but I also don't like the G-string over the trunks. It just looks odd, out of place, distracting. Are there any other pro wrestlers who wear similar gear?"

"Shrug, I don't notice them while she is wrestling," another fan added. "Most promo shots are above the waste. Yeah..um..the lower half could be better, but it works. This is silly. What's next?" Most WWE fans don't care what Asuka wears since she's one of the best Superstars in WWE. She recently changed her look as it's more reminiscent of her Kana character from New Japan Pro Wrestling. In February, Asuka defeated Carmella, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Nikki Cross and Raquel Rodriguez in an Elimination Chamber match and will now face Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 for the Raw Women's Championship.

Asuka has been with WWE since 2015 and first joined NXT. She won the NXT Women's Championship in 2016 and held the title for a record 522 days before heading to the main roster. And when Asuka made the move to the next level, she became a bigger star, winning the Raw Women's Championship twice, the SmackDown Women's Championship, and the Women's Tag Team Championship three times with three different Superstars. She is the third Women's Triple Crown Champion and second Women's Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.

In an interview with ET Canada, Auska talked about being an inspiration to Asian girls. "I want to say to Asian girls, don't give up on your dreams!," she said, per ProWrestling.Net. "When I was 16, I wanted to be a WWE superstar. One day I asked my mom can I be a WWE superstar, and she said, 'No, you have to go college! I also told my high school teacher, 'I want to be a WWE superstar.' She laughed and said, 'Don't be silly.' I was shocked. I had no choice. I gave up on my dream once. I went to college and after graduating from college, I started training. I couldn't give up on my dream. My friends gave me confidence, 'You can do it, you can do it!' I called a wrestling company in Tokyo. I left my hometown of Osaka, Japan. Now I am a WWE superstar. Don't give up on your dream!"