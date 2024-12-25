CM Punk Livens up Stiff Netflix NFL Broadcast With Controversial Take, and We Loved It

Netflix is airing NFL games for the first time on Wednesday, and production-wise, it’s been a safe and sterile offering. The pre-game show was polished and well-executed, but it did lack a certain energy. However, WWE Superstar CM Punk dropped by the pre-show desk to drop a hot take on the Chicago Bears that lit up X and other social media platforms.

Punk (real name Phil Brooks) is a Chicago native and is a big supporter of local sports, namely the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks and the MLB’s Chicago Cubs. However, he has previously admitted to not fully getting excited about the Chicago Bears for one reason: the ownership. Punk broadcast his straightforward take on the McCaskey family, who have owned and managed the team for decades, to the millions around the globe watching the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers broadcast.

“Nothing’s gonna change until the McCaskeys sell the team,” Punk said, taking the cheery Netflix broadcast crew (Laura Rutledge, Devin McCourty and Jason McCourty) by surprise. He didn’t walk back on the take, adding, “We’re live on Netflix; I don’t care!”

Punk, who is set to face Seth Rollins on Netflix’s Jan. 6 WWE Raw broadcast, livened up the pre-game show with his blunt take. Many supporters of the 4-11 team were jolted by the take and sounded off in agreement.

CM Punk can be seen on WWE Raw each Monday night. Raw leaves USA Network for Netflix starting on the Jan. 6 episode. Punk will face off against noted Chicago Bears supporter Seth Rollins on the show.

How to Watch Netflix’s Christmas NFL Games

Watching both of Netflix’s Christmas NFL games is incredibly easy. If you have a Netflix account, simply log in using your device of choice. There should be large banners advertising the NFL streams, but if not, just search “NFL” in the Netflix search bar. If you need a Netflix account, simply head to netflix.com and sign up.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers is on now, and Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans airs at 4:30 p.m. ET (with a pre-game broadcast starting at 4 p.m.). Beyoncé’s halftime performance will air during the later game; an exact time is unavailable.