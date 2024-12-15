WWE World Champion Liv Morgan Bloodied During ‘Saturday Night’s Main Event’ on NBC

Cody Rhodes wasn’t the only WWE Superstar who left Saturday Night’s Main Event in tough shape. Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan also had a mid-match incident that left her bloody during the Saturday NBC broadcast.

IYO SKY, a former WWE Women’s Champion, challenged Morgan for the world title at the event, which was held at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. IYO’s offense includes tough strikes, including a brutal knee to the head. When the Japanese wrestler hit Morgan with the strike, she made heavy contact with the left side of Morgan’s nose. Moments later, the champion was visibly bleeding from her left nostril.

Liv Morgan during ‘Saturday Night’s Main Event’ at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, on Dec. 14, 2024 (Credit: NBC / WWE)

Morgan finished the match, defeating her opponent. The commentary team expressed concern that Morgan might have suffered a broken nose from the incident. However, PWInsider reports that medical professionals evaluated Morgan after the match and she is considered “OK” and did not suffer a broken nose.

The knee strike is still visible in the Peacock version of the event, but it is edited out of the YouTube highlights of the match.

Liv Morgan and IYO SKY Speak out After SNME

This bloody moment is believed to be legitimate and not staged as part of a WWE storyline. Morgan (real name Gionna Daddio) has not commented on the bloody spot or condition. However, she did celebrate the win by posting footage of herself with the accompanying caption, “THE GREATEST WOMEN’S WORLD CHAMPION OF ALL TIME.”

IYO (real name 大館昌美, Masami Odate) has also not commented on the moment, though she clearly did not mean to intentionally bloody or injure Morgan. The Damage CTRL member stayed in character after the match, telling fans she was frustrated that she came so close to victory but couldn’t finish off Morgan. She also vowed to defeat Morgan the next time they faced off and win the Women’s World Championship.