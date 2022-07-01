'Field of Dreams' TV Show's Fate Revealed

The Field of Dreams television show just hit a snag. According to Variety, the adaptation of the 1989 film of the same name is no longer happening at Peacock, and Universal Television is currently shopping the show to other outlets. This comes nearly one year after Field of Dreams was ordered straight-to-series at Peacock.

Michael Schur, the creator of The Good Place and Parks and Recreation, was set as a writer and executive producer of Field of Dreams, while Lawrence Gordon of The Gordon Company is also an executive producer with David Miner of 3 Arts and Morgan Sackett. The series was getting ready to film in Iowa this summer.

"The creative team behind this limited series cares deeply about the legacy of Field of Dreams, and we felt we simply couldn't make it without shooting in Iowa," executive producers Schur and Sackett said in a joint statement. "You can't think of the movie without thinking of the state – and vice versa. We're thrilled to have the cooperation of Produce Iowa and many local businesses, who will help us bring the series to life."

The Field of Dreams movie stars, Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta and Burt Lancaster. It tells the story of a farmer (Costner) who builds a baseball field in his cornfield that brings the ghost of baseball legends, including Shoeless Joe Jackson (Liotta). Field of Dreams was a major success as it grossed over $80 million worldwide and was nominated for three Academy Awards.

"'Field of Dreams' is an iconic Universal Film title from venerable producers Lawrence and Charles Gordon, that we could only have entrusted to Mike Schur," Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television said last year. "His talent, his love for baseball and his reverence for its themes make him the perfect choice to revisit this beloved film that evokes nostalgia and visceral emotion in so many of its fans."

The film has made such an impact, MLB played a game at the Field of Dreams baseball stadium in Dyersville, Iowa last year. The Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees played in the game and were wearing uniforms resembling those worn during the 1919 MLB season. MLB will play the game again this year as the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will play at Field of Dreams on Aug. 11.