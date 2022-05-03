'Field of Dreams' Peacock Series Finds Filming Location

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Field of Dreams series that will stream on Peacock has found its filming location. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Field of Dreams, which is based on the 1989 movie with the same name, will be filmed in Iowa. Production is set to begin this summer and will not use the field that MLB created last year for its Field of Dreams game.

Filming will take place at different locations in Iowa, including Polk, Mahaska, Clinton and Boone counties as well as cities across the country, including Los Angeles Minneapolis and Boston. Iowa is also where the 1989 movie was filmed, but The Hollywood Reporter says the original movie site has become a tourist attraction that includes gift shops and parking lots. Also, MLB is hosting a Field of Dreams game on the newly constructed field, and that makes filming the Peacock series challenging when it comes to its production schedule.

Back in August, Peacock announced a straight-to-series order for Field of Dreams for Universal Television. The series will be executive produced by Michael Schur, Lawrence Gordon, David Miner and Morgan Sackett. The series will reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa and magic that made the movie a classic.

Through the years, Field of Dreams has remained a fan favorite, maintaining its rightful position in the zeitgeist," Lisa Katz, President, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in August. "It's whimsical and grounded, a space where Mike Schur excels, and we're looking forward to bringing a new version of this classic to Peacock."

"The creative team behind this limited series cares deeply about the legacy of Field of Dreams, and we felt we simply couldn't make it without shooting in Iowa," executive producers Schur and Sackett said in a joint statement. "You can't think of the movie without thinking of the state – and vice versa. We're thrilled to have the cooperation of Produce Iowa and many local businesses, who will help us bring the series to life."

The original Field of Dreams starred Kevin Costner, James Earl ones, Amy Madigan, Gaby Hoffman, Timothy Busfield and Ray Liotta. The film was a critical and commercial success as it was nominated for three Academy Awards and grossed over $84 million at the box office.