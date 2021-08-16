'Field of Dreams' TV Series Gets Series Order From Streaming Service

✖

After more than 30 years since it debuted, Field of Dreams is getting a TV series adaptation, and it already has a series order at a major streaming service. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peacock has picked up the show, which is being developed by Mike Schur, creator of The Good Place. Schur, a huge baseball fan, will write and executive producer the series, along with Lawrence Gordon, who produced the Kevin Costner-starring film back in 1989. David Miner and Morgan Sackett (Hacks, Rutherford Falls) will co-produce as well.

Field of Dreams was based on W. P. Kinsella's 1982 novel Shoeless Joe, and starred Costner as Ray Kinsella, an Iowa corn farmer who feels compelled to build a baseball field in the middle of his cornfield. Once completed, the field attracts the ghosts of many pro baseball legends, including Shoeless Joe Jackson (played by Ray Liotta). In addition to Costner, the film also stars Amy Madigan, James Earl Jones, and the late Burt Lancaster, in what would be his final film role.

The series is said to reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa and magic that makes the Oscar-nominated movie, widely regarded as an American classic, so enduring and beloved. https://t.co/GYMlfvII4q pic.twitter.com/7sObcsHhOB — Variety (@Variety) August 16, 2021

"Field of Dreams is an iconic Universal film title from venerable producers Lawrence and Charles Gordon, that we could only have entrusted to Mike Schur," said Universal TV president Erin Underhill. "His talent, his love for baseball and his reverence for its themes make him the perfect choice to revisit this beloved film that evokes nostalgia and visceral emotion in so many of its fans." Lisa Katz, president of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, added, "Through the years, Field of Dreams has remained a fan favorite, maintaining its rightful position in the zeitgeist. It’s whimsical and grounded, a space where Mike Schur excels, and we’re looking forward to bringing a new version of this classic to Peacock."

Directed by Phil Alden Robinson (Band of Brothers), Field of Dreams opened in theaters on May 5, 1989, and quickly became a hit. It pulled in nearly $85 million at the box office, on budget of $15 million, and it was nominated for three Academy Awards: Best Picture, Best Original Score, and Best Adapted Screenplay. It's widely considered to be one of the best movies of all time. In 2017, the Library of Congress chose it to be preserved in the United States National Film Registry due to its significance "culturally, historically, or aesthetically."