Fan-Favorite 'Love Is Blind' Couple Secretly Breaks Up

Yet another couple from Love is Blind has broken up. Just days after the Love Is Blind: After the Altar special revealed they were dating, Season 2 stars Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati have called it quits. In an Instagram post on Monday, Abrams shared with fans that he and Vempati have gone their separate ways after previously deciding to give a romantic relationship a try.

In the post, Abrams acknowledged that "many of you are curious as to where Deepti and I stand today" before revealing that "since After the Alter was filmed, we decided to go our separate ways in early summer." Abrams went on to thank "everyone who has followed our journey through arduous vulnerability and has supported us along the way." While his romantic relationship with Vempati, who has yet to publicly comment on their breakup, has ended, Abrams shared that he has "since embarked on a new relationship, which I intend to keep private for a bit." He concluded the message by writing, "as for what the future holds, I have not a clue. Going forward, I plan to live each day in the present without any regret."

And while there had initially been romantic inklings between the two during their times in the pods, Vempati ultimately accepted a proposal from Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee and Abrams proposed to Shaina Hurley. Fans who tuned into Season 2 watched as both of those relationships quickly deteriorated and ultimately ended, but love wasn't off the table for Vampati and Abrams, who during the three-part Love Is Blind: After the Altar special decided to take their tight friendship to the next level. During the third and final episode, Abrams told Vempati, "I want to just start a relationship – like a legitimate relationship with you," adding that he wanted to "be exclusive" rather than "just, like, in limbo."

Speaking to PEOPLE about taking that leap from friendship to romance, Abrams explained that he was hesitant to take that leap "because she was my best friend. And if it doesn't work out, you kind of lose the friendship. Because if you break up for whatever reason – and I wasn't planning to break up – but you always have to think about what happens after." He went on to share after finally making that jump, "it was like nothing really changed because I felt like we were dating already. We saw each other almost every day. We spent hours together. We did everything together. She had even met my family, so it wasn't weird or anything."

Vempati and Abrams are just the latest couple from the most recent season of the Netflix series to call it quits. In August, Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely announced that they had separated and planned to divorce. Just days later, it was confirmed that Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, who also decided to marry in Season 2, separated and were getting divorced.