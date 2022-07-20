Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2022

By Libby Birk

Netflix has released its list of TV shows and movies coming to the steaming platform in July 2022. While plenty of new titles will premiere on August 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in August, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in August 2022.

COMING 8/1

Big Tree City -- NETFLIX FAMILY

28 Days

8 Mile

Above the Rim

The Age of Adaline

Battle: Los Angeles

Bridget Jones's Baby

Bridget Jones's Diary

Constantine

Dinner for Schmucks

Eyes Wide Shut

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Footloose (2011)

Hardcore Henry

Legends of the Fall

Love & Basketball

Made of Honor

Men in Black

Men in Black 3

Men in Black II

Miss Congeniality

Monster-in-Law

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 13

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 2: Tiny Taste Adventure

She's Funny That Way

Space Jam (1996)

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Top Gear: Season 29-30

The Town

Woman in Gold

COMING 8/2 - 8/8

Avail. 8/2/22

Flight

Ricardo Quevedo: Tomorrow Will Be Worse -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 8/3/22

Buba -- NETFLIX FILM

Clusterf**k: Woodstock '99 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Don't Blame Karma! -- NETFLIX FILM

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 8/4/22

Lady Tamara -- NETFLIX SERIES

KAKEGURUI TWIN -- NETFLIX ANIME

Super Giant Robot Brothers -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Wedding Season -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 8/5/22

Carter -- NETFLIX FILM

Darlings -- NETFLIX FILM

The Informer

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie -- NETFLIX FILM

The Sandman -- NETFLIX SERIES

Skyfall

Avail. 8/6/22

Reclaim -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 8/7/22

Riverdale: Season 6

Avail. 8/8/22

Code Name: Emperor -- NETFLIX FILM

Team Zenko Go: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

COMING 8/9 - 8/20

Avail. 8/9/22

I Just Killed My Dad -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Nice Guys

Avail. 8/10/22

Bank Robbers: The Last Great Heist -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Heartsong -- NETFLIX FILM

Indian Matchmaking: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Instant Dream Home -- NETFLIX SERIES

Iron Chef Brazil -- NETFLIX SERIES

Locke & Key: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

School Tales The Series -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 8/11/22

Dope

DOTA: Dragon's Blood: Book 3 -- NETFLIX ANIME

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 8/12/22

13: The Musical -- NETFLIX FILM

A Model Family -- NETFLIX SERIES

Day Shift -- NETFLIX FILM

Never Have I Ever: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 8/15/22

Ancient Aliens: Season 4

Deepa & Anoop -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Learn to Swim

Avail. 8/16/22

Untold: Volume 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)

UNTOLD: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist (2 Parts)

Avail. 8/17/22

High Heat -- NETFLIX SERIES

Junior Baking Show: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Look Both Ways -- NETFLIX FILM

Royalteen -- NETFLIX FILM

Unsuspicious -- NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 8/18/22

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Inside the Mind of a Cat -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tekken: Bloodline -- NETFLIX ANIME

Avail. 8/19/22

The Cuphead Show!: Part 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Echoes -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Girl in the Mirror (Alma) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Glow Up: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Kleo -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Next 365 Days -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 8/20/22

Fullmetal Alchemist The Revenge of Scar -- NETFLIX FILM

COMING 8/21 - 8/31

Avail. 8/21/22

A Cowgirl's Song

Avail. 8/23/22

Chad and JT Go Deep -- NETFLIX SERIES

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)

Avail. 8/24/22

Lost Ollie -- NETFLIX SERIES

Mo -- NETFLIX SERIES

Queer Eye: Brazil -- NETFLIX SERIES

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Selling The OC -- NETFLIX SERIES

Under Fire -- NETFLIX SERIES

Watch Out, We're Mad -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 8/25/22

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

History 101: Season 2 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rilakkuma's Theme Park Adventure -- NETFLIX ANIME

That's Amor -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 8/26/22

Disobedience

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way -- NETFLIX SERIES

Loving Adults -- NETFLIX FILM

Ludik -- NETFLIX SERIES

Me Time -- NETFLIX FILM

Seoul Vibe -- NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 8/29/22

Under Her Control -- NETFLIX FILM

Mighty Express: Season 7 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 8/30/22

I AM A KILLER: Season 3 -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (New episodes weekly)

Avail. 8/31/22

Club América vs Club América -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Family Secrets -- NETFLIX SERIES

I Came By -- NETFLIX FILM

COMING SOON

Delhi Crime: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Partner Track -- NETFLIX SERIES

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS

the show's final seasonWhile you're waiting for the August Netflix titles, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

Stranger Things 4, Volumes 1 & 2: Stranger Things has finally returned to Netflix with the Hawkins gang once again battling the forces of the Upside Down. Both volumes of Season 4 of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix now, with Season 5 – the show's final season – coming next. However, the world of Stranger Things isn't over; Netflix announced in July that a Stranger Things spinoff series is in development at the streaming platform. The only details revealed at this time are that the spinoff will be live-action and is "based on an original idea" from the series creators the Duffer brothers. A Stranger Things stage play is also on its way.

'OZARK' SEASON 4, PART 2

The final installment of Jason Bateman's Ozark premiered at the end of April, putting an end to the Byrde family's story. In the final batch of episodes, "Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro's empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood," according to the official synopsis.

All seasons of Ozark are available to stream on Netflix now.

'HUSTLE'

After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down-on-his-luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team's approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

Hustle premiered on Netflix in June and is available to stream now.

'DREAM HOME MAKEOVER' SEASON 3

Syd and Shea McGee of Studio McGee are back for a third season of Dream Home Makeover, bringing Shea's breathtaking interior design touch to a wide range of diverse clients from across the country. From a jaw-dropping multimillion-dollar estate in southern California to a gut renovation of a single-family home destroyed by a fire in Salt Lake City, each episode features Shea delivering obsession-worthy interiors that usher beauty, ease, and efficiency into the lives of her clients. Along the way, Shea and Syd invite viewers into their lives as they raise daughters Wren, Ivy, and new baby Margot.

Season 3 of Dream Home Makeover debuts on Netflix on July 27, with Seasons 1 and 2 available to stream now.

