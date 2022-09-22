Everything Leaving Netflix in October 2022

As Netflix prepares to add many new shows and movies in October 2022, the streaming giant is also getting ready to remove some titles from its library. Several shows and movies will be leaving Netflix come October, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites leaving Netflix for another streaming platform. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month. A few fan-favorite movies are leaving Netflix in October, as are a few popular series. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix this month, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 10/2 - 10/27 Leaving Oct. 2 Schitt's Creek: Seasons 1-6 Leaving Oct. 7 Sofia the First: Seasons 1-4 Leaving Oct. 8 After Leaving Oct. 13 Apocalypse Now Redux Everything Must Go Little Italy Scary Movie 4 The Girl Next Door Leaving Oct. 14 Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse Leaving Oct. 15 Sinister 2 Leaving Oct. 21 Yes, God, Yes Leaving Oct. 22 Hemlock Grove: Seasons 1-3 Leaving Oct. 26 Begin Again Leaving Oct. 27 Metallica Through The Never

LEAVING 10/31 8 Mile Bridget Jones's Diary

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Footloose

Friday

Friday After Next

Johnny Mnemonic

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Monster-in-Law

Naruto: Seasons 1-9

The Notebook

Rock of Ages

Award-Winning and Award-Nominated Netflix Titles to Add to Your List: Now that the 2022 Emmys have officially aired, it's the perfect time to brush up on some of Netflix's award-nominated and -winning TV shows and movies. (Photo: Netflix) Ozark: One of Netflix's more widely-watched drama series, Ozark was again nominated for best drama TV series, and several of its stars earned nods as well, with the total Emmy nominations coming in at 13. Jason Bateman was up for Best Actor, Laura Linney was up for Best Actress and Julia Garner was up for Best Supporting Actress. All three are beloved by fans as mainstays in the franchise that just aired its fourth and final season. The show lost out on Best Drama Series at the Emmys – as did Bateman and Linney for their respective categories – but Garner took home the hardware for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

'SQUID GAME' (Photo: Netflix) Netflix's Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor to ever win lead actor in a drama, and the fourth Asian person ever to win an acting Emmy at the 2022 Emmys in September. Strides in diversity were also made in non-acting categories when the show's Hwang Dong-hyuk became the first Asian director to win the drama series category, and the first-ever director to win for a non-English-language series. Squid Game took the world by storm upon its release and it showed at this year's Emmys, racking up a whopping 14 nominations, including Best Drama Series, Best Actor, multiple Best Supporting Actors, and Best Supporting Actress. The fictional thriller created in South Korea but released in September 2021 in the U.S. is about debtors who are forced or compelled to compete in a series of games that will leave the losers dead. The prize is 45.6 billion Korean won – the equivalent of $38.7 million in the U.S. The show blends action, suspense, survival and drama into one twisted story that is finding its audience all over the world. Season 1 of Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix now, with another season officially on its way.

'BRIDGERTON' Last year, Bridgerton took home one Emmy Award in 2021 (Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling) but was nominated for a whopping 12. This year, it earned only three nominations (Period Costumes, Period And/Or Character Hairstyling, and Character Voice-Over Performance) and it's to be determined how many it takes home. Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton are available to stream now, with two more seasons on their way.