Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2022

By Libby Birk

Netflix is releasing its list of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in October 2022 just in time for cooler temperatures to officially debut across most of the country, making for perfect Netflix-watching weather. While plenty of new titles will premiere on October 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.

Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in October, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in October 2022.

COMING 10/1

17 Again
30 Minutes or Less
60 Days In: Season 3
Any Given Sunday
Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2
Call Me by Your Name
Charlotte's Web (2006)
Chocolat
City Slickers
The Color Purple
Gladiator
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Love You, Man
Labyrinth
Land of the Lost
Last Seen Alive
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
National Lampoon's European Vacation
National Lampoon's Vacation
Ocean's Eleven
Ocean's Thirteen
Ocean's Twelve
Point Break (1991)
Risky Business
Robin Hood
Runaway Bride
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Sex and the City 2
Sex and the City: The Movie
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
Vegas Vacation
Walking Tall
Wedding Crashers
Yes Man

prevnext

COMING 10/2 - 10/10

October 2

Forever Queens -- NETFLIX SERIES

October 3

Jexi

Chip and Potato: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

October 4

Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester -- NETFLIX COMEDY

October 5

Bling Empire: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

High Water -- NETFLIX SERIES

Jumping from High Places -- NETFLIX FILM

Mr. Harrigan's Phone -- NETFLIX FILM

Nailed It!: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Togo -- NETFLIX FILM

October 6

Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

October 7

Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Derry Girls: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Doll House -- NETFLIX FILM

Glitch -- NETFLIX SERIES

Kev Adams: The Real Me -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Luckiest Girl Alive -- NETFLIX FILM

Man on Pause -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Midnight Club -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Mole -- NETFLIX SERIES

Oddballs -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Old People -- NETFLIX FILM

The Redeem Team -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME

October 8

Bad Guys: Season 1

October 9

Missing Link

October 10

LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2

Spirit Rangers -- NETFLIX FAMILY

prevnext

COMING 10/11 - 10/19

October 11

The Cage -- NETFLIX SERIES

DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Island of the Sea Wolves -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

October 12

Belascoarán, PI -- NETFLIX SERIES

Blackout

Easy-Bake Battle -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Nutty Boy -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Wild Croc Territory -- NETFLIX SERIES

October 13

Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Exception -- NETFLIX ANIME

The Playlist -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Sinner: Season 4: Percy

Someone Borrowed -- NETFLIX FILM

Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Watcher: Limited Seris -- NETFLIX SERIES

October 14

Black Butterflies -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Curse of Bridge Hollow -- NETFLIX FILM

Everything Calls for Salvation -- NETFLIX SERIES

Holy Family -- NETFLIX SERIES

Mismatched: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Take 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES

October 15

Blippi's Spooky Spell Halloween

Under the Queen's Umbrella -- NETFLIX SERIES

October 16

Dracula Untold

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

October 17

Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant -- NETFLIX FAMILY

October 18

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles -- NETFLIX COMEDY

LiSA Another Great Day -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

October 19

The Green Glove Gang -- NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Notre-Dame -- NETFLIX SERIES

The School for Good and Evil -- NETFLIX FILM

The Green Glove Gang -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Stranger -- NETFLIX FILM

prevnext

COMING 10/21 - 10/29

October 21

28 Days Haunted -- NETFLIX SERIES

Barbarians II -- NETFLIX SERIES

Descendant -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From Scratch -- NETFLIX SERIES

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule -- NETFLIX SERIES

ONI: Thunder God's Tale -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys -- NETFLIX FAMILY

October 22

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show

October 23

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping -- NETFLIX COMEDY

October 24

The Chalk Line -- NETFLIX FILM

October 25

Barbie Epic Road Trip -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Blade of the 47 Ronin

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities -- NETFLIX SERIES

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

October 26

Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Good Nurse -- NETFLIX FILM

Hellhole -- NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly)

Robbing Mussolini -- NETFLIX FILM

October 27

Cici -- NETFLIX FILM

Daniel Spellbound -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Dubai Bling -- NETFLIX SERIES

Earthstorm -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Family Reunion: Part 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Hotel Transylvania 2

Romantic Killer -- NETFLIX ANIME

October 28

All Quiet on the Western Front -- NETFLIX FILM

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself -- NETFLIX SERIES

Big Mouth: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Drink Masters -- NETFLIX SERIES

I AM A STALKER -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

If Only -- NETFLIX SERIES

My Encounter with Evil -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Wendell & Wild -- NETFLIX FILM

Wild is the Wind -- NETFLIX FILM

October 29

Deadwind: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

prevnext

Award-Winning and Award-Nominated Netflix Titles to Add to Your List:

Now that the 2022 Emmys have officially aired, it's the perfect time to brush up on some of Netflix's award-nominated and winning TV shows and movies.

squid-game.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

Squid Game: Netflix's Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor to ever win lead actor in a drama, and the fourth Asian person ever to win an acting Emmy at the 2022 Emmys in September. Strides in diversity were also made in non-acting categories when the show's Hwang Dong-hyuk became the first Asian director to win the drama series category, and the first-ever director to win for a non-English-language series.

Squid Game took the world by storm upon its release last year and it showed at this year's Emmys, racking up a whopping 14 nominations, including Best Drama Series, Best Actor, multiple Best Supporting Actors, and Best Supporting Actress. The fictional thriller created in South Korea but released in September 2021 in the U.S. is about debtors who are forced or compelled to compete in a series of games that will leave the losers dead. The prize is 45.6 billion Korean won – the equivalent of $38.7 million in the U.S. The show blends action, suspense, survival and drama into one twisted story that is finding its audience all over the world.

Season 1 of Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix now, with another season officially on its way.

prevnext

'OZARK'

ozark-ruth-langmore-julia-garner.jpg
(Photo: Netflix)

One of Netflix's more widely-watched drama series, Ozark was again nominated for best drama TV series, and several of its stars earned nods as well, with the total Emmy nominations coming in at 13. Jason Bateman was up for best actor, Laura Linney was up for best actress and Julia Garner was up for supporting actress. All three are beloved by fans as mainstays in the franchise that just aired its fourth and final season. The show lost out on Best Drama Series at the Emmys – as did Bateman and Linney for their respective categories – but Garner took home the hardware for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

prevnext

'BRIDGERTON'

bridgerton-ruby-bridgers.jpg
(Photo: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX)

Last year, Bridgerton took home one Emmy Award in 2021 (Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling) but was nominated for a whopping 12. This year, it earned only three nominations (Period Costumes, Period And/Or Character Hairstyling, and Character Voice-Over Performance), falling short of taking home the hardware.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton are available to stream now, with two more seasons on their way.

prevnext
0comments

'COBRA KAI'

cob-unit-00037r.jpg
(Photo: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix)

Cobra Kai was nominated for six Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series, last year, and this year earned two nominations – Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation, and Stunt Coordination for a Comedy or Variety Program. Cobra Kai takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, where a now successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi, and must face his previous adversary, down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo. Season 5 of Cobra Kai premiered on Sept. 9, which means Seasons 1 through 5 of Cobra Kai are streaming now.

prev
Start the Conversation

of