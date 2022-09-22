Everything Coming to Netflix in October 2022

Netflix is releasing its list of TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in October 2022 just in time for cooler temperatures to officially debut across most of the country, making for perfect Netflix-watching weather. While plenty of new titles will premiere on October 1, others will drop gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies, documentaries and series below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed. Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in October, head over to see what's leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in October 2022.

COMING 10/1 17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

60 Days In: Season 3

Any Given Sunday

Barbie: It Takes Two: Season 2

Call Me by Your Name

Charlotte's Web (2006)

Chocolat

City Slickers

The Color Purple

Gladiator

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Love You, Man

Labyrinth

Land of the Lost

Last Seen Alive

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

National Lampoon's European Vacation

National Lampoon's Vacation

Ocean's Eleven

Ocean's Thirteen

Ocean's Twelve

Point Break (1991)

Risky Business

Robin Hood

Runaway Bride

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sex and the City 2

Sex and the City: The Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

Vegas Vacation

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

Yes Man

COMING 10/2 - 10/10 October 2 Forever Queens -- NETFLIX SERIES October 3 Jexi Chip and Potato: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY October 4 Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester -- NETFLIX COMEDY October 5 Bling Empire: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES High Water -- NETFLIX SERIES Jumping from High Places -- NETFLIX FILM Mr. Harrigan's Phone -- NETFLIX FILM Nailed It!: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES The Fight for Justice: Paolo Guerrero -- NETFLIX SERIES The Trapped 13: How We Survived The Thai Cave -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Togo -- NETFLIX FILM October 6 Aftershock: Everest and the Nepal Earthquake -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY October 7 Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Derry Girls: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES Doll House -- NETFLIX FILM Glitch -- NETFLIX SERIES Kev Adams: The Real Me -- NETFLIX COMEDY Luckiest Girl Alive -- NETFLIX FILM Man on Pause -- NETFLIX SERIES The Midnight Club -- NETFLIX SERIES The Mole -- NETFLIX SERIES Oddballs -- NETFLIX FAMILY Old People -- NETFLIX FILM The Redeem Team -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME October 8 Bad Guys: Season 1 October 9 Missing Link October 10 LEGO Ninjago: Season 4 Crystallized- Part 2 Spirit Rangers -- NETFLIX FAMILY

COMING 10/11 - 10/19 October 11 The Cage -- NETFLIX SERIES DEAW#13 Udom Taephanich Stand Up Comedy Show -- NETFLIX COMEDY Iliza Shlesinger: Hot Forever -- NETFLIX COMEDY Island of the Sea Wolves -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY October 12 Belascoarán, PI -- NETFLIX SERIES Blackout Easy-Bake Battle -- NETFLIX SERIES The Nutty Boy -- NETFLIX FAMILY Wild Croc Territory -- NETFLIX SERIES October 13 Dead End: Paranormal Park: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Exception -- NETFLIX ANIME The Playlist -- NETFLIX SERIES The Sinner: Season 4: Percy Someone Borrowed -- NETFLIX FILM Sue Perkins: Perfectly Legal -- NETFLIX SERIES The Watcher: Limited Seris -- NETFLIX SERIES October 14 Black Butterflies -- NETFLIX SERIES The Curse of Bridge Hollow -- NETFLIX FILM Everything Calls for Salvation -- NETFLIX SERIES Holy Family -- NETFLIX SERIES Mismatched: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES Take 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES October 15 Blippi's Spooky Spell Halloween Under the Queen's Umbrella -- NETFLIX SERIES October 16 Dracula Untold Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am October 17 Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant -- NETFLIX FAMILY October 18 Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles -- NETFLIX COMEDY LiSA Another Great Day -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly) October 19 The Green Glove Gang -- NETFLIX SERIES Love Is Blind: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly) Notre-Dame -- NETFLIX SERIES The School for Good and Evil -- NETFLIX FILM The Green Glove Gang -- NETFLIX SERIES The Stranger -- NETFLIX FILM

COMING 10/21 - 10/29 October 21 28 Days Haunted -- NETFLIX SERIES Barbarians II -- NETFLIX SERIES Descendant -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY From Scratch -- NETFLIX SERIES High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule -- NETFLIX SERIES ONI: Thunder God's Tale -- NETFLIX FAMILY Pokémon Ultimate Journeys -- NETFLIX FAMILY October 22 LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show October 23 Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping -- NETFLIX COMEDY October 24 The Chalk Line -- NETFLIX FILM October 25 Barbie Epic Road Trip -- NETFLIX FAMILY Blade of the 47 Ronin Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune -- NETFLIX COMEDY Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities -- NETFLIX SERIES Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly) October 26 Fugitive: The Curious Case of Carlos Ghosn -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Good Nurse -- NETFLIX FILM Hellhole -- NETFLIX FILM Love Is Blind: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES (New episodes weekly) Robbing Mussolini -- NETFLIX FILM October 27 Cici -- NETFLIX FILM Daniel Spellbound -- NETFLIX FAMILY Dubai Bling -- NETFLIX SERIES Earthstorm -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Family Reunion: Part 5 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Hotel Transylvania 2 Romantic Killer -- NETFLIX ANIME October 28 All Quiet on the Western Front -- NETFLIX FILM The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself -- NETFLIX SERIES Big Mouth: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES Drink Masters -- NETFLIX SERIES I AM A STALKER -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY If Only -- NETFLIX SERIES My Encounter with Evil -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Wendell & Wild -- NETFLIX FILM Wild is the Wind -- NETFLIX FILM October 29 Deadwind: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Award-Winning and Award-Nominated Netflix Titles to Add to Your List: Now that the 2022 Emmys have officially aired, it's the perfect time to brush up on some of Netflix's award-nominated and winning TV shows and movies. (Photo: Netflix) Squid Game: Netflix's Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae became the first Asian actor to ever win lead actor in a drama, and the fourth Asian person ever to win an acting Emmy at the 2022 Emmys in September. Strides in diversity were also made in non-acting categories when the show's Hwang Dong-hyuk became the first Asian director to win the drama series category, and the first-ever director to win for a non-English-language series. Squid Game took the world by storm upon its release last year and it showed at this year's Emmys, racking up a whopping 14 nominations, including Best Drama Series, Best Actor, multiple Best Supporting Actors, and Best Supporting Actress. The fictional thriller created in South Korea but released in September 2021 in the U.S. is about debtors who are forced or compelled to compete in a series of games that will leave the losers dead. The prize is 45.6 billion Korean won – the equivalent of $38.7 million in the U.S. The show blends action, suspense, survival and drama into one twisted story that is finding its audience all over the world. Season 1 of Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix now, with another season officially on its way.

'OZARK' (Photo: Netflix) One of Netflix's more widely-watched drama series, Ozark was again nominated for best drama TV series, and several of its stars earned nods as well, with the total Emmy nominations coming in at 13. Jason Bateman was up for best actor, Laura Linney was up for best actress and Julia Garner was up for supporting actress. All three are beloved by fans as mainstays in the franchise that just aired its fourth and final season. The show lost out on Best Drama Series at the Emmys – as did Bateman and Linney for their respective categories – but Garner took home the hardware for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

'BRIDGERTON' (Photo: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX) Last year, Bridgerton took home one Emmy Award in 2021 (Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling) but was nominated for a whopping 12. This year, it earned only three nominations (Period Costumes, Period And/Or Character Hairstyling, and Character Voice-Over Performance), falling short of taking home the hardware. Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton are available to stream now, with two more seasons on their way.