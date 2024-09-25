Everything Leaving Netflix in October 2024

Fall has officially arrived, and while the season is the perfect time to crack a window, light a candle, and curl up on the couch to watch Netflix, the streamer's offerings are getting a bit slimmer. The streamer just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving the platform in October 2024. Fans of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Crazy Rich Asians, Jack Reacher, and more will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return! While you're mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in October 2024. Some exciting additions are 8 Mile, The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3, and Halloween (2018).

Leaving 10/1 – 10/30 Leaving 10/2/2024

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Leaving 10/5/24

Crazy Rich Asians Leaving 10/10/24

It Follows Leaving 10/21/24

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody Leaving 10/26/24

Wentworth: Seasons 1-8

Leaving 10/31 Leaving 10/31/24

Bride of Chucky

Child's Play 2

Child's Play 3

Cult of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Dark Waters

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Eat Pray Love

Hellboy

Identity Thief

Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Jumanji

Key & Peele: Seasons 1-3

La La Land

Magic Mike

Magic Mike XXL

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Mr. Deeds

Save the Last Dance

Seed of Chucky

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Wedding Planner

The Young Victoria

World War Z

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS While you're waiting for the new titles coming in October, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime. (Photo: Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story. (L to R) Brad Culver as Gerald Chaleff, Nicholas Chavez as Lyle Menendez, Cooper Koch as Erik Menendez in episode 207 of Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story. Cr. Miles Crist/Netflix © 2024 - MILES CRIST/NETFLIX) Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Following 2022's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy's popular Monsters anthology series returned for its second season in September. Titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Season 2 centers around the story of Lyle and Erik Menendez, who killed their parents José and Kitty Menéndez in 1989, sparking a high-profile murder case that is still discussed today. The series has already been picked up for a third season, with Charlie Hunnam set to star in the Ed Gein-focused season.

The Perfect Couple (Photo: The Perfect Couple. (L to R) Dakota Fanning as Abby Winbury, Jack Reynor as Thomas Winbury, Eve Hewson as Amelia Sacks, Billy Howle as Benji Winbury, Meghann Fahy as Merritt Monaco in episode 101 of The Perfect Couple. Cr. Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Netflix © 2024 - Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Netflix) Drawing comparisons to The White Lotus, Netflix's star-studded mystery drama miniseries The Perfect Couple proved to be one of the most buzzed about titles of the month when it dropped on Sept. 5. An adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's 2018 novel of the same name, the series centers around a lavish wedding that ends in disaster before it even begins when a body is discovered, casting everyone as a suspect. The series stars Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, and Dakota Fanning.