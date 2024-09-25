Everything Leaving Netflix in October 2024
Here are the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix in October — catch them before they're gone!
Fall has officially arrived, and while the season is the perfect time to crack a window, light a candle, and curl up on the couch to watch Netflix, the streamer's offerings are getting a bit slimmer. The streamer just released its list of movies and TV shows leaving the platform in October 2024. Fans of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Crazy Rich Asians, Jack Reacher, and more will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return!
While you're mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in October 2024. Some exciting additions are 8 Mile, The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3, and Halloween (2018).
Leaving 10/1 – 10/30
Leaving 10/2/2024
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Leaving 10/5/24
Crazy Rich Asians
Leaving 10/10/24
It Follows
Leaving 10/21/24
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody
Leaving 10/26/24
Wentworth: Seasons 1-8
Leaving 10/31
Leaving 10/31/24
Bride of Chucky
Child's Play 2
Child's Play 3
Cult of Chucky
Curse of Chucky
Dark Waters
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
Eat Pray Love
Hellboy
Identity Thief
Jack Reacher
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Jumanji
Key & Peele: Seasons 1-3
La La Land
Magic Mike
Magic Mike XXL
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Mr. Deeds
Save the Last Dance
Seed of Chucky
Sonic the Hedgehog
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Wedding Planner
The Young Victoria
World War Z
BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS
While you're waiting for the new titles coming in October, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Following 2022's Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy's popular Monsters anthology series returned for its second season in September. Titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, Season 2 centers around the story of Lyle and Erik Menendez, who killed their parents José and Kitty Menéndez in 1989, sparking a high-profile murder case that is still discussed today. The series has already been picked up for a third season, with Charlie Hunnam set to star in the Ed Gein-focused season.
The Perfect Couple
Drawing comparisons to The White Lotus, Netflix's star-studded mystery drama miniseries The Perfect Couple proved to be one of the most buzzed about titles of the month when it dropped on Sept. 5. An adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand's 2018 novel of the same name, the series centers around a lavish wedding that ends in disaster before it even begins when a body is discovered, casting everyone as a suspect. The series stars Nicole Kidman, Liev Schreiber, Eve Hewson, and Dakota Fanning.
The Circle Season 7
Everyone's favorite social media-focused competition is back! The Circle returned for its seventh season in September, with new episodes dropping weekly. The hit series brings together a group of contestants competing to win a massive cash prize and the title of top influencer, pitting players against each other as they remain isolated within separate apartments within the same building.
