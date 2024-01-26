'Queer Eye' Star Bobby Berk Confirms Feud With Co-Star Ahead of His Final Season

Queer Eye star Bobby Berk is opening up about his "situation" with co-star Tan France after fans suspected the two were feuding. Berk, who announced in November 2023 that Season 8 of the hit Netflix show would be his last, spoke candidly to Vanity Fair in a new interview, revealing that he and France have since begun to make amends.

"Tan and I had a moment," Berk, 42, said in the interview published Jan. 25. "There was a situation – and that's between Tan and I – and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing and nothing romantic, just to clarify that." Berk and France, 40, sparked speculation back in November after the interior design expert unfollowed the fashion expert on Instagram, a move Berk says he now regrets.

"Should I have unfollowed Tan? No," Berk admitted. "Maybe I should have just muted him. But that day, I was angry, and that's the end of it. We became like siblings – and siblings are always going to fight." Two months later, Berk and France reunited alongside the rest of the cast – Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness – at the Emmy Awards, which Berk now says was the start of reconciliation.

"I will always have a very special place in my heart for him and [Tan's husband] Rob [France] and the kids," Berk shared. "I can foresee in six months or a year, Tan and I at each other's house being good. The Emmys was already the first bandage on that wound."

Berk also addressed his exit from Queer Eye in the interview, revealing that he and the rest of the cast had prepared to part ways after their initial seven-season contract was up in September 2022. However, amid the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, Netflix offered the five a new four-cycle contract, which Berk thought they would decline to sign.

"We'd just assumed that the show wouldn't come back if we all didn't come back. I was like, I'm not going to be having FOMO cause the show is not going to happen. I had become at peace with it," Berk said, revealing that ultimately, all four of his castmates decided to renew their contracts, leading to him being recast. The Netflix star admitted to being "angry" at first, but ultimately decided to stick with his decision as he had made other plans he "wasn't willing" to change. "We had mentally just prepared ourselves to move on – that's why I left," he explained.