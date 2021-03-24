Everything Leaving Netflix in April 2021

By Libby Birk

As we close in on the final days of March and look forward to warmer days ahead in April, Netflix is getting ready to clear out some old titles from its library. Several movies and TV shows will be leaving the streaming giant come April, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites hitting the road. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month.

Fan-favorite movies like Django Unchained, Carol, Runaway Bride and The Green Hornet are all leaving Netflix in April, as are a few reality TV hits like Married at First Sight and The Great British Baking Show. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in April, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 4/2 - 4/15

Leaving 4/2/21:

Honey: Rise Up and Dance 

Leaving 4/4/21:

Backfire

Leaving 4/11/21:

Time Trap

Leaving 4/12/21:

Married at First Sight: Season 9 

Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1

Leaving 4/13/21:

Antidote

Leaving 4/14/21:

Eddie Murphy: Delirious 

The New Romantic 

Once Upon a Time in London 

Thor: Tales of Asgard 

Leaving 4/15/21:

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant 

LEAVING 4/19 - 4/28

Leaving 4/19/21:

Carol

The Vatican Tapes 

Leaving 4/20/21:

The Last Resort

Leaving 4/21/21:

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 4/22/21:

Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 4/23/21:

Mirror Mirror 

Leaving 4/24/21:

Django Unchained

Leaving 4/26/21:

The Sapphires 

Leaving 4/27/21:

The Car

Doom

Leaving 4/28/21:

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

LEAVING 4/30

17 Again

Blackfish

Can't Hardly Wait

Den of Thieves

How to Be a Latin Lover

I Am Legend

Jumping the Broom

Kingdom: Seasons 1-3

Knock Knock

Palm Trees in the Snow

Platoon

Runaway Bride

Snowpiercer

The Green Hornet

The Indian in the Cupboard

Waiting

