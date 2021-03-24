Everything Leaving Netflix in April 2021

As we close in on the final days of March and look forward to warmer days ahead in April, Netflix is getting ready to clear out some old titles from its library. Several movies and TV shows will be leaving the streaming giant come April, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites hitting the road. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month. Fan-favorite movies like Django Unchained, Carol, Runaway Bride and The Green Hornet are all leaving Netflix in April, as are a few reality TV hits like Married at First Sight and The Great British Baking Show. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in April, including several original movies and series.

Leaving 4/2/21: Honey: Rise Up and Dance Leaving 4/4/21: Backfire Leaving 4/11/21: Time Trap Leaving 4/12/21: Married at First Sight: Season 9 Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning: Season 1 Leaving 4/13/21: Antidote Leaving 4/14/21: Eddie Murphy: Delirious The New Romantic Once Upon a Time in London Thor: Tales of Asgard Leaving 4/15/21: Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant

Leaving 4/19/21: Carol The Vatican Tapes Leaving 4/20/21: The Last Resort Leaving 4/21/21: The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Seasons 1-3 Leaving 4/22/21: Liv and Maddie: Seasons 1-4 Leaving 4/23/21: Mirror Mirror Leaving 4/24/21: Django Unchained Leaving 4/26/21: The Sapphires Leaving 4/27/21: The Car Doom Leaving 4/28/21: Paul Blart: Mall Cop

LEAVING 4/30 17 Again Blackfish Can't Hardly Wait Den of Thieves How to Be a Latin Lover I Am Legend Jumping the Broom Kingdom: Seasons 1-3 Knock Knock Palm Trees in the Snow Platoon Runaway Bride Snowpiercer The Green Hornet The Indian in the Cupboard Waiting

Netflix's 2021 Award-Nominated Titles to Add to Your List: With the 2021 Oscar Awards set to air on Sunday, April 25, it's time to brush up on the Netflix titles that received nods for Academy Awards and Golden Globes. Netflix dominated this year's nominations at both the Golden Globes and the Oscars, earning a staggering 42 nods across the film and television categories at the Globes and 22 nods from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. From new films like Mank and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom to previously-nominated series like The Crown and Ozark, here's a list of Netflix movies and shows to binge during awards season. (Photo: Netflix) Mank: The black-and-white ode to old Hollywood nabbed 10 Oscar nominations and six Golden Globe nominations, including a nod for best drama, as well as for its director David Fincher and for Gary Oldman's performance as Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz. At the Oscars, Mank is up for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director and six other awards.

'THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7' (Photo: Netflix) The Trial of the Chicago 7 was acquired by Netflix from Paramount Pictures when COVID-19 disrupted its planned theatrical rollout, which turned out to be a good move on the streamer's part, as it was the second-most nominated film at the Golden Globes with five nods. It also earned five Oscar nominations. The film showcases what was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention but what actually turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale — were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.

'MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM' (Photo: David Lee / Netflix) As expected, Chadwick Boseman was nominated posthumously at both the Golden Globes and the Oscars for his dazzling performance in George C. Wolfe's August Wilson adaptation, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Boseman's co-star, Viola Davis, also earned Golden Globe and Oscar nods, making history as the most Oscar-nominated Black actress ever, and the only Black woman with two Best Actress Oscar nominations. The gripping film centers on rising tensions when the trailblazing Mother of the Blues and her band gather at a Chicago recording studio in 1927. Watch the trailer here.

'OZARK' (Photo: Steve Deitl/Netflix) One of Netflix's more widely-watched drama series, Ozark was again nominated for best drama TV series, and several of its stars earned nods as well. Jason Bateman is up for best actor, Laura Linney is up for best actress and Julia Garner is up for supporting actress. All three are beloved by fans as mainstays in the franchise ahead of its fourth and final season, which does not yet have a release date.