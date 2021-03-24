Netflix April 2021: New Movies and Shows Coming to the Streamer

As the spring days of April creep nearer and nearer, Netflix is preparing to release a ton of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. Some titles will drop on April 1, but others will gradually premiere throughout the month. As you wait for the titles below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed. Season 2 of the fan-favorite reality series The Circle is set to debut this month — with more episodes on the way! — and Netflix is also premiering the Dolly Parton MusiCares tribute concert. A new David Attenborough documentary is hitting the streamer, as is the long-awaited Shadow and Bone. Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in April, head over to see what's on the chopping block. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in April.

COMING 4/1 Magical Andes: Season 2 *Netflix Documentary Prank Encounters: Season 2 *Netflix Original Tersanjung the Movie *Netflix Film Worn Stories *Netflix Documentary 2012 Cop Out Friends with Benefits Insidious Legally Blonde Leprechaun The Pianist The Possession Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1 The Time Traveler's Wife Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family White Boy Yes Man

COMING 4/2 - 4/7 Avail. 4/2/21: Concrete Cowboy -- NETFLIX FILM Just Say Yes -- NETFLIX FILM Madame Claude -- NETFLIX FILM The Serpent -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Sky High -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 4/3/21: Escape from Planet Earth Avail. 4/4/21: What Lies Below Avail. 4/5/21: Coded Bias Family Reunion: Part 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 4/6/21: The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 4/7/21: The Big Day: Collection 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Snabba Cash -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇸🇪 This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Wedding Coach -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

COMING 4/8 - 4/15 Avail. 4/8/21: The Way of the Househusband -- NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 4/9/21: Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? -- NETFLIX FILM Night in Paradise -- NETFLIX FILM Thunder Force -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 4/10/21: The Stand-In Avail. 4/11/21: Diana: The Interview that Shook the World Avail. 4/12/21: New Gods: Nezha Reborn -- NETFLIX FILM Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4 Avail. 4/13/21: The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1 Mighty Express: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY My Love: Six Stories of True Love -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 4/14/21: The Circle: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Law School -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Soul -- NETFLIX FILM Why Did You Kill Me? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 4/15/21: Dark City Beneath the Beat The Master Ride or Die -- NETFLIX FILM

COMING 4/16 - 4/23 Avail. 4/16/21: Arlo the Alligator Boy -- NETFLIX FAMILY Ajeeb Daastaans -- NETFLIX FILM Crimson Peak Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico -- NETFLIX FAMILY Into the Beat -- NETFLIX FILM Rush Synchronic Why Are You Like This -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Zookeeper's Wife Avail. 4/18/21: Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 4/19/21: Miss Sloane PJ Masks: Season 3 Avail. 4/20/21: Izzy's Koala World: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 4/21/21: Zero -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 4/22/21: Life in Color with David Attenborough -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Stowaway -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 4/23/21: Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll Shadow and Bone -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Tell Me When -- NETFLIX FILM

COMING 4/27 - 4/30 Avail. 4/27/21: August: Osage County Battle of Los Angeles Fatma -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 4/28/21: Sexify -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Headspace Guide to Sleep -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 4/29/21: Things Heard & Seen -- NETFLIX FILM Yasuke -- NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 4/30/21: The Innocent -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Mitchells vs. The Machines -- NETFLIX FAMILY Pet Stars -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMING SOON: The Disciple -- NETFLIX FILM Searching For Sheela -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

2021 Award-Nominated Netflix Movies and Shows to Add to Your List: With the 2021 Oscar Awards set to air on Sunday, April 25, it's time to brush up on the Netflix titles that received nods for Academy Awards and Golden Globes. Netflix dominated this year's nominations at both the Golden Globes and the Oscars, earning a staggering 42 nods across the film and television categories at the Globes and 22 nods from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. From new films like Mank and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom to previously-nominated series like The Crown and Ozark, here's a list of Netflix movies and shows to binge during awards season. (Photo: Netflix) Mank: The black-and-white ode to old Hollywood nabbed 10 Oscar nominations and six Golden Globe nominations, including a nod for best drama, as well as for its director David Fincher and for Gary Oldman's performance as Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz. At the Oscars, Mank is up for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director and six other awards. Mank is available to stream now on Netflix.

'THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7' (Photo: Netflix) The Trial of the Chicago 7 was acquired by Netflix from Paramount Pictures when COVID-19 disrupted its planned theatrical rollout, which turned out to be a good move on the streamer's part, as it was the second-most nominated film at the Golden Globes with five nods. It also earned five Oscar nominations. The film showcases what was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention but what actually turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest — including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale — were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.

'THE CROWN' (Photo: Des Willie) The Crown, a lavish historical drama, led the Golden Globes' television category with six nominations. The series chronicles the private life of Queen Elizabeth II and her family and scored nominations for best TV drama, as well as for the performances of several of its cast members — Olivia Colman who plays the monarch, and Emma Corrin who plays Princess Diana.

'MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM' (Photo: David Lee / Netflix) As expected, Chadwick Boseman was nominated posthumously at both the Golden Globes and the Oscars for his dazzling performance in George C. Wolfe's August Wilson adaptation, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Boseman's co-star, Viola Davis, also earned Golden Globe and Oscar nods, making history as the most Oscar-nominated Black actress ever, and the only Black woman with two Best Actress Oscar nominations. The gripping film centers on rising tensions when the trailblazing Mother of the Blues, Ma Rainey, and her band gather at a Chicago recording studio in 1927.