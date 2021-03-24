Netflix April 2021: New Movies and Shows Coming to the Streamer
As the spring days of April creep nearer and nearer, Netflix is preparing to release a ton of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform. Some titles will drop on April 1, but others will gradually premiere throughout the month. As you wait for the titles below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
Season 2 of the fan-favorite reality series The Circle is set to debut this month — with more episodes on the way! — and Netflix is also premiering the Dolly Parton MusiCares tribute concert. A new David Attenborough documentary is hitting the streamer, as is the long-awaited Shadow and Bone.
Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in April, head over to see what's on the chopping block. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in April.
COMING 4/1
Magical Andes: Season 2 *Netflix Documentary
Prank Encounters: Season 2 *Netflix Original
Tersanjung the Movie *Netflix Film
Worn Stories *Netflix Documentary
2012
Cop Out
Friends with Benefits
Insidious
Legally Blonde
Leprechaun
The Pianist
The Possession
Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
White Boy
Yes Man
COMING 4/2 - 4/7
Avail. 4/2/21:
Concrete Cowboy -- NETFLIX FILM
Just Say Yes -- NETFLIX FILM
Madame Claude -- NETFLIX FILM
The Serpent -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sky High -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 4/3/21:
Escape from Planet Earth
Avail. 4/4/21:
What Lies Below
Avail. 4/5/21:
Coded Bias
Family Reunion: Part 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 4/6/21:
The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 4/7/21:
The Big Day: Collection 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Snabba Cash -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL 🇸🇪
This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Wedding Coach -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING 4/8 - 4/15
Avail. 4/8/21:
The Way of the Househusband -- NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 4/9/21:
Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? -- NETFLIX FILM
Night in Paradise -- NETFLIX FILM
Thunder Force -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 4/10/21:
The Stand-In
Avail. 4/11/21:
Diana: The Interview that Shook the World
Avail. 4/12/21:
New Gods: Nezha Reborn -- NETFLIX FILM
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4
Avail. 4/13/21:
The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
Mighty Express: Season 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
My Love: Six Stories of True Love -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 4/14/21:
The Circle: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Law School -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Soul -- NETFLIX FILM
Why Did You Kill Me? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 4/15/21:
Dark City Beneath the Beat
The Master
Ride or Die -- NETFLIX FILM
COMING 4/16 - 4/23
Avail. 4/16/21:
Arlo the Alligator Boy -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Ajeeb Daastaans -- NETFLIX FILM
Crimson Peak
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Into the Beat -- NETFLIX FILM
Rush
Synchronic
Why Are You Like This -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Zookeeper's Wife
Avail. 4/18/21:
Luis Miguel - The Series: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/19/21:
Miss Sloane
PJ Masks: Season 3
Avail. 4/20/21:
Izzy's Koala World: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 4/21/21:
Zero -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Avail. 4/22/21:
Life in Color with David Attenborough -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Stowaway -- NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 4/23/21:
Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
Shadow and Bone -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tell Me When -- NETFLIX FILM
COMING 4/27 - 4/30
Avail. 4/27/21:
August: Osage County
Battle of Los Angeles
Fatma -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 4/28/21:
Sexify -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Headspace Guide to Sleep -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 4/29/21:
Things Heard & Seen -- NETFLIX FILM
Yasuke -- NETFLIX ANIME
Avail. 4/30/21:
The Innocent -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mitchells vs. The Machines -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Pet Stars -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
COMING SOON:
The Disciple -- NETFLIX FILM
Searching For Sheela -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
2021 Award-Nominated Netflix Movies and Shows to Add to Your List:
With the 2021 Oscar Awards set to air on Sunday, April 25, it's time to brush up on the Netflix titles that received nods for Academy Awards and Golden Globes. Netflix dominated this year's nominations at both the Golden Globes and the Oscars, earning a staggering 42 nods across the film and television categories at the Globes and 22 nods from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. From new films like Mank and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom to previously-nominated series like The Crown and Ozark, here's a list of Netflix movies and shows to binge during awards season.
Mank: The black-and-white ode to old Hollywood nabbed 10 Oscar nominations and six Golden Globe nominations, including a nod for best drama, as well as for its director David Fincher and for Gary Oldman's performance as Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz. At the Oscars, Mank is up for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director and six other awards. Mank is available to stream now on Netflix.
'THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7'
The Trial of the Chicago 7 was acquired by Netflix from Paramount Pictures when COVID-19 disrupted its planned theatrical rollout, which turned out to be a good move on the streamer's part, as it was the second-most nominated film at the Golden Globes with five nods. It also earned five Oscar nominations. The film showcases what was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention but what actually turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest — including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale — were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.prevnext
'THE CROWN'
The Crown, a lavish historical drama, led the Golden Globes' television category with six nominations. The series chronicles the private life of Queen Elizabeth II and her family and scored nominations for best TV drama, as well as for the performances of several of its cast members — Olivia Colman who plays the monarch, and Emma Corrin who plays Princess Diana.prevnext
'MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM'
As expected, Chadwick Boseman was nominated posthumously at both the Golden Globes and the Oscars for his dazzling performance in George C. Wolfe's August Wilson adaptation, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Boseman's co-star, Viola Davis, also earned Golden Globe and Oscar nods, making history as the most Oscar-nominated Black actress ever, and the only Black woman with two Best Actress Oscar nominations. The gripping film centers on rising tensions when the trailblazing Mother of the Blues, Ma Rainey, and her band gather at a Chicago recording studio in 1927.prevnext
'OZARK'
One of Netflix's more widely-watched drama series, Ozark was again nominated for best drama TV series, and several of its stars earned nods as well. Jason Bateman was up for best actor, Laura Linney was up for best actress and Julia Garner was up for supporting actress. All three are beloved by fans as mainstays in the franchise ahead of its fourth and final season, which does not yet have a release date.