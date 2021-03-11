'The Crown' Star Vanessa Kirby Weighs in on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Watching Netflix Series

✖

Following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Vanessa Kirby is sharing her thoughts on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's remarks regarding The Crown. Based on the lives of the British Royal family, the series depicts a fictional retelling of various true events. Kirby starred in the first two seasons of the show (which is available on Netflix) as a young Princess Margaret. Helena Bonham Carter took on the role in Seasons 3 and 4. “It’s quite mad to think that they have actually seen it," Kirby told Jimmy Kimmel in the March 9 episode of Kimmel's late-night talk show.

Kirby revealed she was shocked to learn that the current royals were paying attention to the Netflix drama. She continued adding, it's “something that you sort of always semi-imagine, but sort of thought, ‘Oh, you’re probably too busy to watch.’” Prince Harry previously revealed he'd seen some of the show and found the fictional series more comfortable to watch as opposed to some of the stories he'd seen of his family. “They don’t pretend to be news. It’s fiction,” he told host James Corden in February. “But it’s loosely based on the truth.”

While he didn't fully recognize the series as truthful, he did say the series offers a small glimpse into the lives of the Royal family and what it takes to uphold the monarchy. “It gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that,” he explained. “I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself.”

The 36-year-old has certainly made more headlines as of late. In his recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, he and his wife revealed they've had no conversation with Harry's family since their departure from their Royal duties. They also shared the reason behind their leaving was due to feeling "unprotected" from the certain hurtful and untrue stories in the media by the family. Since leaving, the couple has managed to keep up their wealthy lifestyle by living off of the inheritance the late Princess Diana left for Prince Harry.

Buckingham Palace responded to the couple's comments on Tuesday saying, “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning." The family also mentioned there would be an internal conversation.