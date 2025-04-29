Everything Coming to Paramount+ in May 2025

Yellowjackets may have wrapped its most-viewed season yet in April, but Paramount+ subscribers won’t want to turn away from the streaming platform in May.
The streamer has released revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup in May 2025, promising endless hours of entertainment.
The biggest title on the platform next month will undoubtedly be Criminal Minds: Evolution. The long-running police procedural crime drama is set to return for Season 18, it’s third under the Evolution reboot, on May 8, bringing Matthew Gray Gubler’s Spencer Reid in an upcoming episode. May will also see the debuts of The Chi Season 7 and Couples Therapy Season 4, as well as the debut of David Beckham’s new sports series Beckham & Friends Live.
Paramount+ will also stock its library full of hit films, including Addams Family Values, Clueless, Parasite, Once Upon a Time in the West, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, just to name a few.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform will need a Paramount+ subscription. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $7.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $12.99 per month. Paramount+ also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in May 2025 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).
May 1
The Comeback Trail*
A Very Brady Sequel
Addams Family Values (1993)
Aeon Flux
Atlantic City
Awake
Black Rain
Book Club
Bound
Bride & Prejudice
Bruce Lee, The Legend
Charlotte’s Web (2006)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
Clueless
Crocodile Dundee
Crocodile Dundee II
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Cursed
Days of Thunder
Dreamland
Drillbit Taylor
Duplex
Erin Brockovich
Extraordinary Measures
Finding Neverland
Flight Of The Intruder
Frank Miller’s Sin Ciity
Freedom Writers
G.I. Jane
Gandhi
Green Book
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
Hostage
Hotel for Dogs
I.Q.
In Her Skin
In The Bedroom
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back
Just Friends
Just Like Heaven
Kate & Leopold
Kingpin
Last Vegas
Life of Pi
Memoirs of a Geisha
Mercy
Minari
Monster Trucks
Nebraska
Norbit
Oldboy
Once Upon a Time in America
Once Upon a Time in The West
Parasite
Patriots Day
Paycheck
Pride
Private Parts
Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown
Rango
Rio Grande
Romeo Must Die
Sahara
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Some Kind of Wonderful
Son of Rambow
Southside of You
Spell
Stardust
Terminator: Dark Fate
Texas Rangers
The Addams Family (2019)
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Edge of Seventeen
The Four Feathers
The Ghost and the Darkness
The Last Airbender (2010)
The Last Castle
The Mist
The Prince and Me
The Queen
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
The Two Jakes
The Weather Man
Things We Lost In The Fire
Top Five
Trading Places
We Were Soldiers
Yours, Mine & Ours
May 6
Beckham & Friends Live
May 7
PAW Patrol: Aqua Pups
Everybody Still Hates Chris Season 1
May 8
Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18
May 9
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10
RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked
May 12
Hard Truths*
May 14
Air Disasters Season 21
First Wives Club Seasons 1–2
The Family Business Seasons 1–3
Tyler Perry’s Sistas Season 4
Tyler Perry’s The Oval Season 4
Assassin Club
May 15
SkyMed Season 3
May 16
The Chi Season 7*
May 21
Dora the Explorer: Mermaid Adventures!
American Gangster: Trap Queens Seasons 1–2
Tyler Perry’s Zatima Seasons 1–2
May 23
Couples Therapy Season 4* (new episodes)
May 26
American Music Awards
May 28
Rock Paper Scissors Season 1