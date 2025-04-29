Everything Coming to Paramount+ in May 2025

Yellowjackets may have wrapped its most-viewed season yet in April, but Paramount+ subscribers won’t want to turn away from the streaming platform in May.

The streamer has released revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows set to make their way to its lineup in May 2025, promising endless hours of entertainment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The biggest title on the platform next month will undoubtedly be Criminal Minds: Evolution. The long-running police procedural crime drama is set to return for Season 18, it’s third under the Evolution reboot, on May 8, bringing Matthew Gray Gubler’s Spencer Reid in an upcoming episode. May will also see the debuts of The Chi Season 7 and Couples Therapy Season 4, as well as the debut of David Beckham’s new sports series Beckham & Friends Live.

Paramount+ will also stock its library full of hit films, including Addams Family Values, Clueless, Parasite, Once Upon a Time in the West, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, just to name a few.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform will need a Paramount+ subscription. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $7.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $12.99 per month. Paramount+ also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in May 2025 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).

May 1

The Comeback Trail*

A Very Brady Sequel

Addams Family Values (1993)

Aeon Flux

Atlantic City

Awake

Black Rain

Book Club

Bound

Bride & Prejudice

Bruce Lee, The Legend

Charlotte’s Web (2006)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Clueless

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Cursed

Days of Thunder

Dreamland

Drillbit Taylor

Duplex

Erin Brockovich

Extraordinary Measures

Finding Neverland

Flight Of The Intruder

Frank Miller’s Sin Ciity

Freedom Writers

G.I. Jane

Gandhi

Green Book

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

Hostage

Hotel for Dogs

I.Q.

In Her Skin

In The Bedroom

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Just Friends

Just Like Heaven

Kate & Leopold

Kingpin

Last Vegas

Life of Pi

Memoirs of a Geisha

Mercy

Minari

Monster Trucks

Nebraska

Norbit

Oldboy

Once Upon a Time in America

Once Upon a Time in The West

Parasite

Patriots Day

Paycheck

Pride

Private Parts

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown

Rango

Rio Grande

Romeo Must Die

Sahara

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Some Kind of Wonderful

Son of Rambow

Southside of You

Spell

Stardust

Terminator: Dark Fate

Texas Rangers

The Addams Family (2019)

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Edge of Seventeen

The Four Feathers

The Ghost and the Darkness

The Last Airbender (2010)

The Last Castle

The Mist

The Prince and Me

The Queen

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

The Two Jakes

The Weather Man

Things We Lost In The Fire

Top Five

Trading Places

We Were Soldiers

Yours, Mine & Ours

May 6

Beckham & Friends Live

May 7

PAW Patrol: Aqua Pups

Everybody Still Hates Chris Season 1

May 8

Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 18

May 9

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 10

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars: Untucked

May 12

Hard Truths*

May 14

Air Disasters Season 21

First Wives Club Seasons 1–2

The Family Business Seasons 1–3

Tyler Perry’s Sistas Season 4

Tyler Perry’s The Oval Season 4

Assassin Club

May 15

SkyMed Season 3

May 16

The Chi Season 7*

May 21

Dora the Explorer: Mermaid Adventures!

American Gangster: Trap Queens Seasons 1–2

Tyler Perry’s Zatima Seasons 1–2

May 23

Couples Therapy Season 4* (new episodes)

May 26

American Music Awards

May 28

Rock Paper Scissors Season 1